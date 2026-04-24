Paul Pierce Admits Paternity, Seeks Joint Custody In Ongoing Legal Dispute

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FanDuel's Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 07: Paul Pierce attends FanDuel's Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for FanDuel's Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify!)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Pierce admits he's the father of two-month-old Rafael Santiago Pierce.

Paul Pierce is acknowledging his role in a developing legal situation, confirming in court that he is the biological father in a paternity case filed earlier this year. According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the former NBA star has admitted paternity of two-month-old King Rafael Santiago Pierce. In light of that confirmation, Pierce is now requesting joint legal and physical custody of the child.

The lawsuit was initially filed in January by Princess Santiago, a Los Angeles-based event planner. At the time, she was seeking a court-ordered DNA test to determine whether Pierce was the father of her then-unborn child. Since then, the situation has escalated. Santiago is requesting nearly $30,000 per month in child support, along with sole legal and physical custody.

Santiago has been vocal about her experience throughout the process. In a statement to TMZ, she claimed she went through her pregnancy without support from Pierce, both financially and physically. “For nine months, I went through this pregnancy alone. No financial support, no in-person presence from Paul,” she said. Now that paternity has been confirmed, she questioned his request for joint custody. She suggests it comes after a lack of involvement during the pregnancy.

She also shared that she initially attempted to handle the situation privately before taking legal action. According to Santiago, multiple efforts were made to resolve the matter outside of court. However, she ultimately decided to move forward with the lawsuit in order to establish accountability and secure what she believes is best for her child.

Read More: Paul Pierce Seems To React To Reports That He Was Fired From ESPN

Paul Pierce Asks For Joint Legal And Physical Custody
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Paul Pierce arrives at the 22nd Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold & Carole Pump Foundation )

Pierce has not made extensive public statements beyond the court filings. However, his request for joint custody indicates he intends to play an active role in his child’s life moving forward.

Santiago also is reportedly asking for $29,811 per month in child support, $100,000 in legal fees, and nearly $19,000 in pregnancy expenses.

As the case continues to develop, decisions around custody and financial support will likely be determined through ongoing legal proceedings.

The situation adds another layer to Pierce’s post-NBA life. The outcome is expected to unfold in court in the coming months.

Read More: ESPN Faces Double Standard Backlash For Keeping Shannon Sharpe But Firing Paul Pierce

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz Sports Christian Wood Gets Full Custody Of His Child And Restraining Order On His Ex Yasmine Lopez
News Warrant Issued For Chief Keef In Child Support Case
Ne-Yo Visits The SiriusXM Studio Relationships Ne-Yo's Ex Facing Gag Order Relating To Custody Battle
Ayesha Howard kids Pop Culture How Many Kids Does Ayesha Howard Have?
Comments 0