Paul Pierce Admits Paternity, Seeks Joint Custody In Ongoing Legal Dispute

Paul Pierce is acknowledging his role in a developing legal situation, confirming in court that he is the biological father in a paternity case filed earlier this year. According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the former NBA star has admitted paternity of two-month-old King Rafael Santiago Pierce. In light of that confirmation, Pierce is now requesting joint legal and physical custody of the child.

The lawsuit was initially filed in January by Princess Santiago, a Los Angeles-based event planner. At the time, she was seeking a court-ordered DNA test to determine whether Pierce was the father of her then-unborn child. Since then, the situation has escalated. Santiago is requesting nearly $30,000 per month in child support, along with sole legal and physical custody.

Santiago has been vocal about her experience throughout the process. In a statement to TMZ, she claimed she went through her pregnancy without support from Pierce, both financially and physically. “For nine months, I went through this pregnancy alone. No financial support, no in-person presence from Paul,” she said. Now that paternity has been confirmed, she questioned his request for joint custody. She suggests it comes after a lack of involvement during the pregnancy.

She also shared that she initially attempted to handle the situation privately before taking legal action. According to Santiago, multiple efforts were made to resolve the matter outside of court. However, she ultimately decided to move forward with the lawsuit in order to establish accountability and secure what she believes is best for her child.

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Paul Pierce Asks For Joint Legal And Physical Custody

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Paul Pierce arrives at the 22nd Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold & Carole Pump Foundation )

Pierce has not made extensive public statements beyond the court filings. However, his request for joint custody indicates he intends to play an active role in his child’s life moving forward.

Santiago also is reportedly asking for $29,811 per month in child support, $100,000 in legal fees, and nearly $19,000 in pregnancy expenses.

As the case continues to develop, decisions around custody and financial support will likely be determined through ongoing legal proceedings.

The situation adds another layer to Pierce’s post-NBA life. The outcome is expected to unfold in court in the coming months.