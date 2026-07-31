princess santiago

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Paul Pierce Pushes Back On Ex's $30K Child Support Request
A new court battle has Paul Pierce arguing that his ex's request for nearly $30,000 a month in child support no longer reflects his financial reality.
By
Erika Marie
July 31, 2026