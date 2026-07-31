Deen The Great Facing 15 Years In Jail For Alleged Yacht Robbery

Deen The Great is in legal trouble, as he recently was hit with a lawsuit claiming he defamed the alleged sexual battery and assault victim of Adrien Broner. But he has another legal matter to handle now. Authorities had arrested Deen in Florida earlier this year for an alleged fight and robbery on a yacht with a woman.

According to TMZ, the streamer (real name Nurideen Shabazz) is now facing 15 years in prison over charges from Miami prosecutors. Via the charges shown in court documents, they reportedly accused him of felony robbery and misdemeanor battery over an alleged May 27 incident.

Per the reports, a woman called law enforcement and claimed Deen physically attacked her after verbally arguing on a yacht. She alleged he booted her from the boat because other men were hanging out with her after he warned her to only focus on his attention. The woman accused Shabazz of grabbing and scratching her left forearm to stop her from recording their interaction. He allegedly left a minor scar.

The yacht's owner reportedly spoke to police and gave them security footage. Furthermore, the footage allegedly showed the Kick streamer "putting his hands on the victim multiple times, attempting to grab her phone, where a struggle ensued over the taking of the phone as the victim is trying to get away from him where she could be seen cradling her body to the floor trying to stop [Deen] from taking her phone."

Is Deen The Great In Jail?

Reportedly, police saw Deen aboard the yacht when it returned to the dock. His version of events he gave to law enforcement at the scene supposedly contradicts the footage, according to police.