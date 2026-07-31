Deen The Great Facing 15 Years In Jail For Alleged Yacht Robbery

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Deen The Great Facing 15 Years Jail Alleged Yacht Robbery
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 28: Deen the Great performs on stage at Nick Cannon Presents Wild N Out Live No Filter at Barclays Center on June 28, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)
Deen The Great has reportedly been accused of felony robbery and misdemeanor battery over an alleged yacht incident with a woman.

Deen The Great is in legal trouble, as he recently was hit with a lawsuit claiming he defamed the alleged sexual battery and assault victim of Adrien Broner. But he has another legal matter to handle now. Authorities had arrested Deen in Florida earlier this year for an alleged fight and robbery on a yacht with a woman.

According to TMZ, the streamer (real name Nurideen Shabazz) is now facing 15 years in prison over charges from Miami prosecutors. Via the charges shown in court documents, they reportedly accused him of felony robbery and misdemeanor battery over an alleged May 27 incident.

Per the reports, a woman called law enforcement and claimed Deen physically attacked her after verbally arguing on a yacht. She alleged he booted her from the boat because other men were hanging out with her after he warned her to only focus on his attention. The woman accused Shabazz of grabbing and scratching her left forearm to stop her from recording their interaction. He allegedly left a minor scar.

The yacht's owner reportedly spoke to police and gave them security footage. Furthermore, the footage allegedly showed the Kick streamer "putting his hands on the victim multiple times, attempting to grab her phone, where a struggle ensued over the taking of the phone as the victim is trying to get away from him where she could be seen cradling her body to the floor trying to stop [Deen] from taking her phone."

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Is Deen The Great In Jail?

Reportedly, police saw Deen aboard the yacht when it returned to the dock. His version of events he gave to law enforcement at the scene supposedly contradicts the footage, according to police.

Deen The Great is no longer in jail over this incident, as he posted bail the next day. His lawyer Richard L. Cooper recently gave a statement to TMZ about this matter. "On May 27th Deen was arrested and charged with a 2nd degree felony. [It] carries a maximum of 15 years in a Florida prison. However, we still anticipate that this case will be dismissed by the prosecutors in short order. We look forward to resolving the case next week."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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