Cardi B's name has become the latest hot topic in DJ Akademiks' ongoing back-and-forth with Brittany Renner. This comes after viewers challenged him to explain why the criticism he's leveled at Renner shouldn't also apply to the Grammy-winning rapper. Akademiks addressed the comparison during a recent livestream, arguing that while the two women may share certain similarities on paper, their public value and cultural cachet make the situations fundamentally different.
"You know, Cardi B is in the same boat," Akademiks began. "[People asked] yo, is everything you said about Brittany Renner apply to Cardi B? How old is Cardi B? Cardi B, I believe, has four kids. She's 33. She's single, I think. And y'all heard what I said about Brittany Renner. My response to that person was, and my response to everyone that asked that question is it would apply to Cardi B, if Cardi B wasn't Cardi B."
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He continued, "Now, this is the operative part. You see, Cardi B, unlike Brittany Renner, and the majority of chicks at 34 with a kid that left their successful baby daddy for a bunch of other n*ggas...the difference with Cardi B—yes, she used to be with Offset, got three kids with him and one with Stefon [Diggs]—being with Cardi B is a flex. Being with Brittany Renner is not a flex. Okay? Being with Cardi B, you can be whoever. Your money's gonna go up, because being aligned with the brand of Cardi B gets you more money. That's attractive in itself. Okay? So, Cardi B is not these other women. Right? So, you can't compare a Brittany Renner, where her brand is people thinking she got ran through. There's not flex there."
The remarks build on a public dispute that's been escalating for weeks. Akademiks has repeatedly criticized Renner over her relationships and recent move to Mississippi, while Renner has fired back by accusing him of making her a recurring target for content. Her latest explanation for relocating, saying the move was driven by financial reasons, reignited debates online.
Check out the clip below.