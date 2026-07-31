Responding to fan questions, Akademiks explained why he believes Cardi B occupies a different lane than Brittany Renner.

He continued, "Now, this is the operative part. You see, Cardi B, unlike Brittany Renner, and the majority of chicks at 34 with a kid that left their successful baby daddy for a bunch of other n*ggas... the difference with Cardi B —yes, she used to be with Offset , got three kids with him and one with Stefon [Diggs]—being with Cardi B is a flex. Being with Brittany Renner is not a flex. Okay? Being with Cardi B, you can be whoever. Your money's gonna go up, because being aligned with the brand of Cardi B gets you more money. That's attractive in itself. Okay? So, Cardi B is not these other women. Right? So, you can't compare a Brittany Renner, where her brand is people thinking she got ran through. There's not flex there."

"You know, Cardi B is in the same boat," Akademiks began. "[People asked] yo, is everything you said about Brittany Renner apply to Cardi B? How old is Cardi B? Cardi B, I believe, has four kids. She's 33. She's single, I think. And y'all heard what I said about Brittany Renner. My response to that person was, and my response to everyone that asked that question is it would apply to Cardi B, if Cardi B wasn't Cardi B."

Cardi B 's name has become the latest hot topic in DJ Akademiks' ongoing back-and-forth with Brittany Renner . This comes after viewers challenged him to explain why the criticism he's leveled at Renner shouldn't also apply to the Grammy-winning rapper. Akademiks addressed the comparison during a recent livestream, arguing that while the two women may share certain similarities on paper, their public value and cultural cachet make the situations fundamentally different.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.