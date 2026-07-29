Jay-Z Says Tony Buzbee Misled Client & Court In New Legal Filing

BY Erika Marie
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Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy look on before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
A federal judge will decide whether Jay-Z can expand his lawsuit against Tony Buzbee with a rare attorney deceit claim under New York law.

A little-known New York statute that allows attorneys to be sued for intentionally deceiving a court has become the latest battleground in Jay-Z's legal fight against Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee. AllHipHop reports that the rapper and business mogul has asked a federal judge in the Southern District of New York for permission to file a third amended complaint, adding a claim under New York Judiciary Law Section 487. The law, which is infrequently invoked, permits civil claims against attorneys accused of deliberately misleading either the court or parties involved in litigation. If a violation is established, damages may be tripled.

The proposed amendment centers on Buzbee and attorney David Fortney's handling of the now-dismissed civil lawsuit accusing Jay-Z of sexual assault. According to the filing, the dispute began after U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres directed Buzbee to provide proof that he was admitted to practice before the Southern District of New York. Jay-Z's attorneys allege Buzbee subsequently learned his application for admission had been denied.

Read More: Tony Buzbee's Lawsuits Against Jay-Z's Roc Nation Have Been Dismissed

Discovery Could Become A Major Battleground

Carter's legal team reportedly claims that, after receiving that news, Buzbee sent Fortney to meet with the woman identified in court records as Jane Doe, the plaintiff in the dismissed lawsuit. The amended complaint alleges Fortney falsely told Doe that Jay-Z had threatened her life and that continuing the case had become too dangerous. Jay-Z's attorneys allegedly argue those statements were knowingly false and were made to persuade Doe to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit for reasons unrelated to the merits of her claims.

According to the filing, the alleged objective was to end the litigation before additional scrutiny could be placed on what Carter's legal team describes as a fraudulently filed lawsuit in a court where Buzbee allegedly was not authorized to practice. Jay-Z's attorneys further argue that the dismissal deprived him of the opportunity to fully clear his name through the litigation process while allegations of child sexual assault remained part of the public record. They also contend the lawsuit caused significant reputational, personal, and harm to his businesses.

Judge Dale E. Ho will now decide whether the amended complaint can move forward. If approved, Buzbee is expected to challenge the new claim and could seek its dismissal. Further, the ruling could also determine how quickly the parties move into discovery. According to the filing, proceedings in the Southern District of New York are not automatically paused while dismissal motions are pending. This means Jay-Z's legal team could pursue emails, text messages, internal communications, and deposition testimony related to Buzbee's admission status, the meeting with Jane Doe, and the decision to dismiss the underlying lawsuit.Those materials could also become relevant in the parties' separate legal proceedings in California, where related litigation remains ongoing.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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