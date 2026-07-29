Jay-Z Says Tony Buzbee Misled Client & Court In New Legal Filing

A little-known New York statute that allows attorneys to be sued for intentionally deceiving a court has become the latest battleground in Jay-Z's legal fight against Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee. AllHipHop reports that the rapper and business mogul has asked a federal judge in the Southern District of New York for permission to file a third amended complaint, adding a claim under New York Judiciary Law Section 487. The law, which is infrequently invoked, permits civil claims against attorneys accused of deliberately misleading either the court or parties involved in litigation. If a violation is established, damages may be tripled.

The proposed amendment centers on Buzbee and attorney David Fortney's handling of the now-dismissed civil lawsuit accusing Jay-Z of sexual assault. According to the filing, the dispute began after U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres directed Buzbee to provide proof that he was admitted to practice before the Southern District of New York. Jay-Z's attorneys allege Buzbee subsequently learned his application for admission had been denied.

Discovery Could Become A Major Battleground

Carter's legal team reportedly claims that, after receiving that news, Buzbee sent Fortney to meet with the woman identified in court records as Jane Doe, the plaintiff in the dismissed lawsuit. The amended complaint alleges Fortney falsely told Doe that Jay-Z had threatened her life and that continuing the case had become too dangerous. Jay-Z's attorneys allegedly argue those statements were knowingly false and were made to persuade Doe to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit for reasons unrelated to the merits of her claims.

According to the filing, the alleged objective was to end the litigation before additional scrutiny could be placed on what Carter's legal team describes as a fraudulently filed lawsuit in a court where Buzbee allegedly was not authorized to practice. Jay-Z's attorneys further argue that the dismissal deprived him of the opportunity to fully clear his name through the litigation process while allegations of child sexual assault remained part of the public record. They also contend the lawsuit caused significant reputational, personal, and harm to his businesses.