Jay-Z Accuses Tony Buzbee Of Covering Up Illegal Practice Via Fake Death Threat

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jay Z Tony Buzbee Covering Up Illegal Practice Fake Death Threat
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Tony Buzbee is the lawyer who helped an accuser pursue a since-dismissed sexual assault case against Jay-Z and Diddy.

Jay-Z fans are waiting for a potential response to new disses from Drake, but there are other conflicts which he's addressing these days. The main one is his legal battle with Tony Buzbee, the lawyer who helped an accuser launch a since-dismissed sexual assault lawsuit against him and Diddy.

Since that dismissal, he and Jay have been battling each other in court as the latter tries to discredit and punish the former for his legal pursuit. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, Hov's latest federal court motion might land Buzbee in a lot of trouble.

Per the outlet, the Brooklyn mogul claims Tony Buzbee and his legal team allegedly fabricated a death threat to an anonymous accuser in order to cover up how they were practicing law illegally in New York. The filing reportedly claims attorney David Fortney told the Jane Doe that Jay threatened to kill her, and that the lawsuit could not move forward as a result.

Jay's legal team called this a blatant fabrication and said it emerged to save Buzbee's skin. The filing reportedly accused him of using a co-counsel's login credentials to file court documents in the Southern District of New York (SDNY). Buzbee allegedly practiced law in federal court without the proper approval. His rushed application reportedly saw a denial after Judge Analisa Torres ordered him to prove his SDNY bar admission.

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Tony Buzbee's Legal Battle With Jay-Z
Sept. 5, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Paxton's attorney Tony Buzbee (right) stands with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at the
Sept. 5, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Paxton's attorney Tony Buzbee (right) stands with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at the beginning of the first day of Paxton's impeachment trial in the Texas Senate chambers at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Juan Figueroa/Pool via USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Per the Committee on Grievances, Tony Buzbee reportedly filed in court in an unauthorized manner across 20 cases, and he exited over a dozen Diddy-related cases after a federal judge's scolding. Jay-Z and his legal team accused Tony Buzbee of fabricating the death threat in order to halt unauthorized legal practice without facing proper consequences for this. The Jane Doe reportedly withdrew the case of her own volition after Buzbee failed to prove his bar admission.

Also, this reported filing also pointed to a Section 487 claim. New York law reportedly stipulates a tripling of damages against attorney's found guilty of deceiving the court or a party with harmful intent.

As such, Jay-Z wants Tony Buzbee to pay up three times whatever he has to pay by the case's end. Jay claims he lost $190 million as a result of this scandal. Discovery in this case will run through December 31 of this year, whereas June 3 is the due date for initial disclosures.

In addition, the legal filing reportedly emphasized an important alleged distinction in the timeline. A demand letter from Tony Buzbee to Hov and his team reportedly arrived on November 5, 2024. This allegedly preceded Buzbee's initial formal meeting with the Jane Doe by five weeks.

Tony Buzbee has denied Jay-Z's allegations. He believes his pursuits have no legal merit and only serve to "intimidate and bully" the accuser and her team.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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