Tony Buzbee's Lawsuits Against Jay-Z's Roc Nation Have Been Dismissed

Back in 2024, Tony Buzbee brought forth a civil lawsuit against Jay-Z, accusing him of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl alongside Diddy at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.
Jay-Z was quick to deny the allegations, calling it "blackmail." Eventually, the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice when the Jane Doe withdrew her claims. "Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed," Roc Nation wrote in a statement at the time.
While Jay-Z secured a legal win in the civil case, his battle against Tony Buzbee was far from over. In December of 2024, Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s law firm Quinn Emanuel, and attorney Marcy Croft were named as plaintiffs in yet another civil lawsuit. Gerardo Garcia, Jose Maldonado, and the Buzbee Law Firm accused the plaintiffs of using intimidation and bribery to file lawsuits against lawyer Tony Buzbee.
Buzbee claims former clients were filing suits against him because of the intimidation they faced from Roc Nation and Jay-Z. Gerardo Garcia was a former client of Buzbee, and he says he experienced this alleged intimidation firsthand.
Jay-Z Secures A Win
Last week, Judge Kristen Hawkins dismissed Buzbee's lawsuits, which were filed in the state of Texas, according to Complex. Judge Hawkins revealed in her ruling that she simply does not have the jurisdiction to rule on this case. Ultimately, Buzbee made a fatal error by filing his suits in Texas. He can refile his claims elsewhere, although there is still no guarantee he will be successful.
Ultimately, this is a huge win for Jay-Z and Roc Nation. Jay-Z is taking a few wins as of late. He has shows in New York, Paris, and Los Angeles coming up. Not to mention, his Roots Picnic freestyle has many wondering if an album will drop later this year.