Tony Buzbee's Lawsuits Against Jay-Z's Roc Nation Have Been Dismissed

BY Alexander Cole
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FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Rapper Jay-Z is seen inside the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kyle Ross
Tony Buzbee and Jay-Z's legal battle is starting on the verge of collapsing after a judge in Texas struck down Buzbee's lawsuits.

Back in 2024, Tony Buzbee brought forth a civil lawsuit against Jay-Z, accusing him of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl alongside Diddy at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

Jay-Z was quick to deny the allegations, calling it "blackmail." Eventually, the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice when the Jane Doe withdrew her claims.  "Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed," Roc Nation wrote in a statement at the time.

While Jay-Z secured a legal win in the civil case, his battle against Tony Buzbee was far from over. In December of 2024, Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s law firm Quinn Emanuel, and attorney Marcy Croft were named as plaintiffs in yet another civil lawsuit. Gerardo Garcia, Jose Maldonado, and the Buzbee Law Firm accused the plaintiffs of using intimidation and bribery to file lawsuits against lawyer Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee claims former clients were filing suits against him because of the intimidation they faced from Roc Nation and Jay-Z. Gerardo Garcia was a former client of Buzbee, and he says he experienced this alleged intimidation firsthand.

Read More: The 10 Sneakers That Defined Kanye’s "Graduation" Album Era

Jay-Z Secures A Win
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Recording artist Jay-Z inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Last week, Judge Kristen Hawkins dismissed Buzbee's lawsuits, which were filed in the state of Texas, according to Complex. Judge Hawkins revealed in her ruling that she simply does not have the jurisdiction to rule on this case. Ultimately, Buzbee made a fatal error by filing his suits in Texas. He can refile his claims elsewhere, although there is still no guarantee he will be successful.

Ultimately, this is a huge win for Jay-Z and Roc Nation. Jay-Z is taking a few wins as of late. He has shows in New York, Paris, and Los Angeles coming up. Not to mention, his Roots Picnic freestyle has many wondering if an album will drop later this year.

Read More: The 10 Sneakers That Defined Kanye’s "Graduation" Album Era

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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