Nicki Minaj’s Sister Explains The Real Reason They’re Not On Good Terms

Nicki’s largely kept her private life under wraps, but over the years, her family life has made its way into the news. Her husband’s legal problems have made headlines, along with her brother and other members of her immediate family. Her sister Ming Li hasn’t necessarily helped with maintaining her privacy, and that might be why they don’t have the greatest relationship with each other these days.

During a recent interview with Adam22, Ming Li explained that she and her sister aren’t really seeing eye to eye these days, and it’s largely due to the media runs she’s been on lately.

“She probably got mad because she didn’t want me to basically talk about her and stuff like that, which I do 100% respect. It’s just that, at the time, it’s my first interview,” she said. “Regardless, people are still going to ask me about my sister.”

When Adam22 pointed out that Nicki Minaj was being incredibly sensitive, Ming explained that she’s an Aquarius who has had to deal with tremendous amounts of trauma, some of which she’s not even aware of.

Nicki Minaj's Sister Defends Her

“We don’t know what the f*ck that woman been through,” she said, pushing back against Adam22’s statements. “She’s been through so much since a young age.”

She added, “I could understand her reaction with people sometimes because it has to be on a distance level because not everyone is very genuine. And sometimes, yes, she do have an off-way where sometimes you’re going to have to ‘chill the f*ck out.’ But I understand where she’s coming from.”