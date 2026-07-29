Nicki Minaj’s Sister Explains The Real Reason They’re Not On Good Terms

BY Aron A.
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Dec 21, 2025; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; U.S. Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the
Dec 21, 2025; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; U.S. Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Ming Li opens up about the distance between her and Nicki Minaj.

Nicki’s largely kept her private life under wraps, but over the years, her family life has made its way into the news. Her husband’s legal problems have made headlines, along with her brother and other members of her immediate family. Her sister Ming Li hasn’t necessarily helped with maintaining her privacy, and that might be why they don’t have the greatest relationship with each other these days.

During a recent interview with Adam22, Ming Li explained that she and her sister aren’t really seeing eye to eye these days, and it’s largely due to the media runs she’s been on lately.

“She probably got mad because she didn’t want me to basically talk about her and stuff like that, which I do 100% respect. It’s just that, at the time, it’s my first interview,” she said. “Regardless, people are still going to ask me about my sister.”

When Adam22 pointed out that Nicki Minaj was being incredibly sensitive, Ming explained that she’s an Aquarius who has had to deal with tremendous amounts of trauma, some of which she’s not even aware of. 

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Nicki Minaj's Sister Defends Her

“We don’t know what the f*ck that woman been through,” she said, pushing back against Adam22’s statements. “She’s been through so much since a young age.”

She added, “I could understand her reaction with people sometimes because it has to be on a distance level because not everyone is very genuine. And sometimes, yes, she do have an off-way where sometimes you’re going to have to ‘chill the f*ck out.’ But I understand where she’s coming from.”

Ultimately, she explained that Nicki’s mentality is rooted in her survival instincts and having to maneuver through hostile environments across her whole life. Even as Adam22 tried to downplay Nicki and her fanbase, Ming still made it clear that her sister still has her own reasons for behaving the way she does. Check out the full clip above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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