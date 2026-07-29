Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Li Roasts Meek Mill: "Ugly As F*ck"

BY Erika Marie
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NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers
Nov 5, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Musical recording artist Nicki Minaj (L) and Meek Mill (R) during the second half of a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center. The Cleveland Cavaliers won 102-101. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
After sidestepping questions about Nicki Minaj's marriage to Kenneth Petty, Ming Luanli didn't hold back when Adam22 brought up Meek Mill.

Nicki Minaj has largely kept her family life out of the spotlight in recent years. Since marrying Kenneth Petty in 2019, the Rap femcee has welcomed a son and focused much of her public attention on motherhood and MAGA. That made Adam22's decision to ask Minaj's sister, Ming Luanli, about Petty an obvious talking point during a recent episode of No Jumper.

Ming, however, wasn't interested in unpacking Nicki's marriage. Adam asked how she felt about Nicki reconnecting with Petty after the pair dated as teenagers before eventually tying the knot years later. Ming offered little in response, prompting Adam to pivot to another man who once played a major role in Nicki's life, Meek Mill.

Read More: Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Li Disses Ice Spice For Not Living Up To Nicki's Praise

Ming Doesn't Find Meek Mill Attractive

"Meek Mill is sh*tty, too," Ming said. "Meek Mill is ugly as f*ck. I think that Meek Mill is ugly." Adam looked surprised by the blunt remark, but she wasn't finished. "I think that Meek is an ugly ass motherf*cka," she continued. "He's an ugly ass [man], no cap."

Adam tried to push back, noting that Meek is a successful rapper with plenty of money. Ming made it clear that neither fame nor fortune would change her opinion. "So what? I would not wanna—I don't give a f*ck how rich or famous you are. If I have to see that f*ckin face every day, I'm gonna have to pull the plug or something."

Nicki and Meek dated from 2015 until their split in early 2017. They were one of Hip Hop's most talked-about couples during that stretch. Two years later, Nicki married Kenneth Petty, a childhood acquaintance she had known since her teens. The couple welcomed their son in 2020 and have remained together ever since. Ming may have kept her thoughts about Petty mostly to herself, but she left no mystery about where she stands on Meek.

Check out the clip and full episode below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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