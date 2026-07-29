Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Li Roasts Meek Mill: "Ugly As F*ck"

After sidestepping questions about Nicki Minaj's marriage to Kenneth Petty, Ming Luanli didn't hold back when Adam22 brought up Meek Mill.

Nicki and Meek dated from 2015 until their split in early 2017. They were one of Hip Hop's most talked-about couples during that stretch. Two years later, Nicki married Kenneth Petty, a childhood acquaintance she had known since her teens. The couple welcomed their son in 2020 and have remained together ever since. Ming may have kept her thoughts about Petty mostly to herself, but she left no mystery about where she stands on Meek.

Adam tried to push back, noting that Meek is a successful rapper with plenty of money. Ming made it clear that neither fame nor fortune would change her opinion. "So what? I would not wanna—I don't give a f*ck how rich or famous you are. If I have to see that f*ckin face every day, I'm gonna have to pull the plug or something."

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.