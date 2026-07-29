Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Li Roasts Meek Mill: "Ugly As F*ck"

Nicki Minaj has largely kept her family life out of the spotlight in recent years. Since marrying Kenneth Petty in 2019, the Rap femcee has welcomed a son and focused much of her public attention on motherhood and MAGA. That made Adam22's decision to ask Minaj's sister, Ming Luanli, about Petty an obvious talking point during a recent episode of No Jumper.
Ming, however, wasn't interested in unpacking Nicki's marriage. Adam asked how she felt about Nicki reconnecting with Petty after the pair dated as teenagers before eventually tying the knot years later. Ming offered little in response, prompting Adam to pivot to another man who once played a major role in Nicki's life, Meek Mill.
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Ming Doesn't Find Meek Mill Attractive
"Meek Mill is sh*tty, too," Ming said. "Meek Mill is ugly as f*ck. I think that Meek Mill is ugly." Adam looked surprised by the blunt remark, but she wasn't finished. "I think that Meek is an ugly ass motherf*cka," she continued. "He's an ugly ass [man], no cap."
Adam tried to push back, noting that Meek is a successful rapper with plenty of money. Ming made it clear that neither fame nor fortune would change her opinion. "So what? I would not wanna—I don't give a f*ck how rich or famous you are. If I have to see that f*ckin face every day, I'm gonna have to pull the plug or something."
Nicki and Meek dated from 2015 until their split in early 2017. They were one of Hip Hop's most talked-about couples during that stretch. Two years later, Nicki married Kenneth Petty, a childhood acquaintance she had known since her teens. The couple welcomed their son in 2020 and have remained together ever since. Ming may have kept her thoughts about Petty mostly to herself, but she left no mystery about where she stands on Meek.
Check out the clip and full episode below.