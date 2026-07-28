Azealia Banks' Ex-Manager Calls Restraining Order Request 'Desperate'

The response comes after Azealia Banks accused her former manager of years of psychological abuse in a newly filed restraining order request.

Among the most striking claims is Banks' allegation that Kwatinetz persuaded her to sign paperwork for a life insurance policy while she was intoxicated. She argues she has never received clear answers about whether the policy remains active or who stands to benefit from it. The filing also alleges she experienced years of intimidation, including suspicions that she was being monitored and tracked after leaving his management.

A years-long legal battle between Azealia Banks and her former manager has taken another dramatic turn. The rapper is now seeking court-ordered protection while facing criticism from the other side. Banks recently filed for a temporary restraining order against Jeff Kwatinetz, accusing the longtime music executive of psychological and emotional abuse dating back to 2014. TMZ stated that the filing outlines a series of allegations involving coercive control, financial exploitation, surveillance, and manipulation during and after their professional relationship. Banks also claims the two shared a past intimate relationship that blurred the lines between her personal life and business.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.