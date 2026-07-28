Azealia Banks' Ex-Manager Calls Restraining Order Request 'Desperate'

A years-long legal battle between Azealia Banks and her former manager has taken another dramatic turn. The rapper is now seeking court-ordered protection while facing criticism from the other side. Banks recently filed for a temporary restraining order against Jeff Kwatinetz, accusing the longtime music executive of psychological and emotional abuse dating back to 2014. TMZ stated that the filing outlines a series of allegations involving coercive control, financial exploitation, surveillance, and manipulation during and after their professional relationship. Banks also claims the two shared a past intimate relationship that blurred the lines between her personal life and business.
Among the most striking claims is Banks' allegation that Kwatinetz persuaded her to sign paperwork for a life insurance policy while she was intoxicated. She argues she has never received clear answers about whether the policy remains active or who stands to benefit from it. The filing also alleges she experienced years of intimidation, including suspicions that she was being monitored and tracked after leaving his management.
Read More: Azealia Banks Declares A$AP Rocky The Worst Rapper Of All Time
An Acrimonious Legal Battle
The restraining order request arrives against the backdrop of litigation that has stretched back several years. Kwatinetz first sued Banks in 2020, accusing her of defamation, stalking, invasion of privacy, and civil extortion. She denied those allegations and filed counterclaims of her own, but those were later dismissed. The original lawsuit remains active, with a decision on damages still pending.
Meanwhile, Kwatinetz's attorney quickly rejected Banks' latest filing. Michael E. Weinsten told TMZ, "This purported filing by Ms Banks is just the latest desperate … act from someone who has already been found liable in a court of law for defaming my client over many years, threatening this family, interfering with his business and other outrageous conduct."
Banks is asking the court to order Kwatinetz to stay away from her and refrain from contacting her directly or indirectly through family members. She is also seeking an order requiring disclosure of the disputed life insurance policy and barring any further efforts to monitor her whereabouts.