Tay Keith's Large Estate Detailed in New Court Docs

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tay Keith, a rapper who has worked with Drake, recently graduated from Middle Tennessee University.Tay_Keith_Mid_1206
Tay Keith, a rapper who has worked with Drake, recently graduated from Middle Tennessee University. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Court documents detail the assets Tay Keith left behind.

It’s still hard to believe that Tay Keith passed away. The legendary producer behind some of our favorite songs of the past decade was found dead by police in his Nashville apartment during a welfare check. Although the investigation still hasn’t determined the cause, his estate is currently getting his affairs in order.

Court documents filed following his death have now revealed the scope of the estate he left behind, including luxury vehicles, real estate, music rights and business interests. According to TMZ, a family member has been appointed administrator of the estate after the producer died without leaving a will. The documents state that Tay Keith, born Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, was unmarried and had no children at the time of his death, nor did he leave a will.

The estate includes a range of valuable assets, such as bank and money market accounts, a Mercedes-Maybach and a Lamborghini. It also lists a 50 per cent ownership interest in a home in Memphis, a stake in Shadow Tequila, a 50 per cent interest in a recording and engineering studio, as well as his music publishing interests, trademark, music catalogue and future royalty income. 

The administrator told the court she intends to work closely with Tay Keith's record label and music publishing partners to ensure royalty payments and other revenue generated by his catalogue are properly collected and managed on behalf of the estate.

Read More: Rick Ross’s Greatest Strength Becomes His Achilles Heel On "Set In Stone"

Tay Keith's Legacy

Tay Keith died on June 18, 2026, at the age of 29. He was best known for producing hit records for some of the biggest stars, including Drake, Beyonce, Travis Scott, and numerous other artists. His signature production style helped shape a generation of rap music and earned him widespread recognition throughout the industry.

We will keep you on any further updates surrounding Tay Keith’s death.

Read More: Who Really Won YG Verzuz The Game?

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Music Police Issue Statement On Tay Keith's Death, Friends & Collaborators React
Tay Keith Family Honors Late Producer Legacy Statement Music Tay Keith's Family Honors Late Producer's Legacy In Statement
Comments 0