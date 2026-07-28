Tay Keith's Large Estate Detailed in New Court Docs

It’s still hard to believe that Tay Keith passed away. The legendary producer behind some of our favorite songs of the past decade was found dead by police in his Nashville apartment during a welfare check. Although the investigation still hasn’t determined the cause, his estate is currently getting his affairs in order.

Court documents filed following his death have now revealed the scope of the estate he left behind, including luxury vehicles, real estate, music rights and business interests. According to TMZ, a family member has been appointed administrator of the estate after the producer died without leaving a will. The documents state that Tay Keith, born Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, was unmarried and had no children at the time of his death, nor did he leave a will.

The estate includes a range of valuable assets, such as bank and money market accounts, a Mercedes-Maybach and a Lamborghini. It also lists a 50 per cent ownership interest in a home in Memphis, a stake in Shadow Tequila, a 50 per cent interest in a recording and engineering studio, as well as his music publishing interests, trademark, music catalogue and future royalty income.

The administrator told the court she intends to work closely with Tay Keith's record label and music publishing partners to ensure royalty payments and other revenue generated by his catalogue are properly collected and managed on behalf of the estate.

Tay Keith's Legacy

Tay Keith died on June 18, 2026, at the age of 29. He was best known for producing hit records for some of the biggest stars, including Drake, Beyonce, Travis Scott, and numerous other artists. His signature production style helped shape a generation of rap music and earned him widespread recognition throughout the industry.