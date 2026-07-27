Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam Galaxy” Officially Cancelled

Jordan Brand just pulled the plug on one of its most anticipated Holiday 2026 drops. The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam Galaxy" has been officially cancelled. Sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz broke the news, and it's already sending waves through the community.

The shoe was shaping up to be a standout. It featured a gradient patent leather mudguard blending blue, green, and purple.

Further, the rainbow effect paid homage to the original Space Jam movie poster. A clean white leather upper wrapped around the base for contrast. Also a gradient Jumpman logo added a final cosmic touch.

The pair was going to anchor the film's 30th anniversary lineup. It would have joined the returning classic "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11. A matching Air Jordan 9 was also part of that celebration. Now, one of those three pairs is gone.

Taking its place is the "Green Screen" Air Jordan 11. This colorway pays tribute to a different piece of Space Jam history. It nods to the behind-the-scenes footage of Michael Jordan filming in front of literal green screens. Early mockups show a mostly green design. Also a glow-in-the-dark outsole will finish the look.

Read More: The Nike LeBron 24 Gets Its First Look

Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam Galaxy”

The "Green Screen" pair is now releasing on November 16th. It will retail for $255, matching the price point of its cancelled predecessor. That's a premium price tag for a Jordan 11, even by holiday-season standards.

Further, no official reason has been given for the "Galaxy" cancellation. Brands sometimes shelve colorways over sample issues or shifting release calendars. Sometimes it just comes down to internal decision-making nobody outside Nike sees.

Whatever the cause, collectors who were counting down to November 16th now have to adjust. The Space Jam 30th anniversary lineup is still stacked without it. Between the returning original and the new "Green Screen," Jordan Brand isn't short on nostalgia this year.