The Nike LeBron 24 Gets Its First Look

Right now, LeBron James is the only story in basketball after he just signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. That news alone would dominate headlines on its own. But in the middle of it all, something else surfaced.

New images of his next signature shoe leaked online. The Nike LeBron 24 appears in a white and gold colorway. @carterwangchina shared close up photos of the shoe in hand.

Gold trim wraps around the ankle collar. White knit fabric covers most of the upper. A tonal white swoosh sits quietly on the side. It's a subtle look for a moment that feels anything but subtle. This is LeBron's first shoe tied to a new team.

For years, his signature line lived under the Lakers' shadow. That chapter is over now, whether fans are ready or not. He's heading east, landing next to Joel Embiid and Jalen Brown in Philadelphia. It's a fresh start most people definitely didn't see coming.

The LeBron 24 is expected to drop this fall. That puts it right in line with opening night. Naturally, fans are already looking ahead. A 76ers themed colorway feels almost inevitable at this point. Nike has leaned into player moves with colorways before.

Given everything happening around LeBron, this shoe carries extra weight. Basketball fans and sneakerheads are both locked in right now. For now, this white and gold pair is the first real glimpse. It's a small preview of a much bigger story still unfolding.

Nike LeBron 24

Image via carterwangchina

Overall, the shoe keeps things fairly simple. White knit fabric dominates most of the upper. Gold trim runs along the collar for contrast. That combination gives the shoe a clean, premium feel.

The swoosh stays tonal rather than standing out sharply. Little else competes for attention in this early look. That restraint suggests Nike may save bold colors for later drops. A team-specific colorway would of course lean into 76ers branding colorway with red, blue and black.