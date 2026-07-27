Steph Curry and LeBron James have played together before, on All-Star teams and Olympic rosters. However, when it comes to the NBA, they have always been rivals. Whether that be between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors or the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

With LeBron becoming a free agent on July 1st, there was all sorts of speculation that James would sign with the Warriors. It's close to his home in California, and it would be the perfect way to close out his career.

In the end, LeBron decided to go in a different direction. Last week, it was revealed that he had signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. It was a bold move, albeit one that made a ton of sense from a basketball perspective. Now, he gets to play with Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown on a team that should contend for a title.

During the Moses Moody youth basketball camp this weekend, Curry offered his reaction to the news. As you will read, he was quite understanding of the situation.

Steph Curry Gives His Take

"That's why you don't envision anything until it happens," Curry said, according to The Athletic. "There's a lot of moving parts."

The Golden State Warriors are a team approaching the end of their reign of terror in the NBA. They have not been viable playoff contenders since their title in 2022. Furthermore, there is still a chance that Draymond Green decides to leave this Summer.