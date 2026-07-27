Steph Curry Responds To LeBron James Rejecting The Golden State Warriors

BY Alexander Cole
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Basketball: USA Basketball Showcase - Las Vegas
Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA guard Steph Curry (4) throws a ball to the fans after defeating Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were hoping for LeBron James to join the team, but he went to the Philadelphia 76ers instead.

Steph Curry and LeBron James have played together before, on All-Star teams and Olympic rosters. However, when it comes to the NBA, they have always been rivals. Whether that be between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors or the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

With LeBron becoming a free agent on July 1st, there was all sorts of speculation that James would sign with the Warriors. It's close to his home in California, and it would be the perfect way to close out his career.

In the end, LeBron decided to go in a different direction. Last week, it was revealed that he had signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. It was a bold move, albeit one that made a ton of sense from a basketball perspective. Now, he gets to play with Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown on a team that should contend for a title.

During the Moses Moody youth basketball camp this weekend, Curry offered his reaction to the news. As you will read, he was quite understanding of the situation.

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Steph Curry Gives His Take

"That's why you don't envision anything until it happens," Curry said, according to The Athletic. "There's a lot of moving parts."

The Golden State Warriors are a team approaching the end of their reign of terror in the NBA. They have not been viable playoff contenders since their title in 2022. Furthermore, there is still a chance that Draymond Green decides to leave this Summer.

While Golden State made sense business-wise, LeBron cares about legacy. He wants that fifth ring, and of all the destinations that wanted him, Philly was the only correct choice. You can't blame a man for trying.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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