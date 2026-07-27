Bradford Cohen Predicts Chris Brown's Sentence In London Brawl Case

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Bradford Cohen is a powerful lawyer who knows a thing or two about high-profile cases, and recently, he spoke about Chris Brown.

Late last week, Chris Brown pleaded guilty to one count of affray stemming from an alleged incident at a London nightclub in 2023. He was also facing charges of assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon. However, these charges were ultimately dropped as part of his plea.

Brown is slated to be sentenced in October. Furthermore, his affray charge has a maximum sentence of three years. This is a steep penalty, and fans are anxious about how this is going to play out in the courts.

According to Bradford Cohen, a high-powered attorney for the likes of Kodak Black, Brown probably has nothing to worry about. On X, he delivered his analysis on the guilty plea. In his mind, Brown's legal team saved him from lots of trouble.

In fact, Cohen believes Brown will be coming home. He is out on bail right now and performing as part of The R&B Tour. That said, the lawyer believes Brown will probably get a suspended sentence as this is his first offense in the UK system.

Read More: Timberland vs Nike Air Force 1: Which Shoe Actually Won Hip-Hop?

Bradford Cohen On Chris Brown

"The Chris Brown plea is a masterclass," Cohen explained. "Three heavier counts dropped, left with affray — a 3-year max the court almost never maxes out. First UK conviction, guilty plea credit, no trial. I'm calling it now: suspended sentence, he goes home."

A suspended sentence is when the court allows you to go on probation as opposed to going to prison. However, if you violate probation, you are sent to prison. It's a best-case scenario given the potential maximum sentence of three years that he is staring down.

This case is ongoing, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.

Read More: Who Really Won YG Verzuz The Game?

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Chris Brown Pleads Guilty Fighting Man London Nightclub Music Chris Brown Pleads Guilty To Fighting Man At London Nightclub
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty UK Assault Case Music News Music Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty In UK Assault Case
2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles Music Kodak Black's Lawyer Compares His Case To Hunter Biden's: "2 Tiers Of Justice?"
Comments 0