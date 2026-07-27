Bradford Cohen is a powerful lawyer who knows a thing or two about high-profile cases, and recently, he spoke about Chris Brown.

A suspended sentence is when the court allows you to go on probation as opposed to going to prison. However, if you violate probation, you are sent to prison. It's a best-case scenario given the potential maximum sentence of three years that he is staring down.

In fact, Cohen believes Brown will be coming home. He is out on bail right now and performing as part of The R&B Tour. That said, the lawyer believes Brown will probably get a suspended sentence as this is his first offense in the UK system.

Brown is slated to be sentenced in October. Furthermore, his affray charge has a maximum sentence of three years. This is a steep penalty, and fans are anxious about how this is going to play out in the courts.

Late last week, Chris Brown pleaded guilty to one count of affray stemming from an alleged incident at a London nightclub in 2023. He was also facing charges of assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon. However, these charges were ultimately dropped as part of his plea.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!