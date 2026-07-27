Late last week, Chris Brown pleaded guilty to one count of affray stemming from an alleged incident at a London nightclub in 2023. He was also facing charges of assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon. However, these charges were ultimately dropped as part of his plea.
Brown is slated to be sentenced in October. Furthermore, his affray charge has a maximum sentence of three years. This is a steep penalty, and fans are anxious about how this is going to play out in the courts.
According to Bradford Cohen, a high-powered attorney for the likes of Kodak Black, Brown probably has nothing to worry about. On X, he delivered his analysis on the guilty plea. In his mind, Brown's legal team saved him from lots of trouble.
In fact, Cohen believes Brown will be coming home. He is out on bail right now and performing as part of The R&B Tour. That said, the lawyer believes Brown will probably get a suspended sentence as this is his first offense in the UK system.
Bradford Cohen On Chris Brown
"The Chris Brown plea is a masterclass," Cohen explained. "Three heavier counts dropped, left with affray — a 3-year max the court almost never maxes out. First UK conviction, guilty plea credit, no trial. I'm calling it now: suspended sentence, he goes home."
A suspended sentence is when the court allows you to go on probation as opposed to going to prison. However, if you violate probation, you are sent to prison. It's a best-case scenario given the potential maximum sentence of three years that he is staring down.
This case is ongoing, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.
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