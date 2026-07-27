Charleston White Says He’s More Courageous Than Tupac For J. Prince Jr. Stunt

BY Aron A.
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Screenshot of social media personality, Charleston White, in his car, taken from his Instagram account @officialcharlestonwhite.
Charleston White believes no one is bolder than him.

Charleston White continues to antagonize the rap industry, whether it’s the artists that he has grievances toward or the label executives that he has beef with. His issues with J. Prince and Rap-A-Lot Records are well-documented, but his recent stunt has undoubtedly gained virality. If you recall, Charleston White shared a video where he pulled up to J. Prince Jr.’s hood and allegedly got shot at.

Ultimately, Charleston White felt like his stunt proved that he had the heart of a lion. During a conversation with Akademiks, he explained that he’s “Michael Jackson Bad” and more courageous than someone like Tupac.

“J. Prince Jr. a hoe, he a p*ssy,” he said. “Me and him done bumped heads before. I done bumped into Rap-A-Lot in Austin, I done bumped into ‘em in Dallas, I done bumped into ‘em in Miami. But I ain’t never went to their hood. I went to they hood, my n***a, by myself… I really think I’m bad, n***a. I’m really Michael Jackson bad, n***a. Tupac couldn’t do this because he had to get M.O.B and Death Row.”

Charleston added that he’s the first person to have this type of arrogance, boldness and disrespect toward the guys in the street. “I really think I’m bad and showed up at Fifth Ward, n***a,” he continued. “When I realized where I was at, I did not run.”

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J. Prince’s Response

After Charleston White’s stint in Fifth Ward, J. Prince spoke out

“Never allow a maggot to draw you down to its level," a message from social media read. "A maggot will always beat you at being a maggot. Eventually, maggots become flies, eating s**t, agitating others, and spreading contamination until their last days. I've lived with roaches, rats, and flies most of my life, all trying to eat off my plate. Eventually, the universe rewarded them all. 'And no weapon formed against me shall prosper.' To all the human rats, roaches, and flies who keep campaigning, eventually you'll be elected. Congratulations. #JPrinciples."

What are your thoughts on the beef? Let us know in the comments below. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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