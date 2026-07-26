J Prince Speaks Out After Charleston White Posts Video Of Alleged Shooting

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Screenshot of social media personality, Charleston White, in his car, taken from his Instagram account @officialcharlestonwhite.
Charleston White shared a video of him allegedly getting shot at in Houston this week, accusing J Prince and Mob Ties of pressing him.

J Prince has been catching flack from Charleston White for a long time, and their largely online feud may have spilled over to real life recently. That's because White accused Prince of arranging for his sons Mob Ties collective, brand, and label to press Charleston over his criticisms against them all. In fact, the commentator and social media personality claimed they shot at him when he refused to apologize in Houston earlier this week.

Now, it seems like the Rap-A-Lot Records founder may have responded to this situation. Akademiks TV on Instagram caught a social media post from him which may relate to this feud, although nothing explicitly links it to Charleston White.

"Never allow a maggot to draw you down to its level," the message read. "A maggot will always beat you at being a maggot. Eventually, maggots become flies, eating s**t, agitating others, and spreading contamination until their last days. I've lived with roaches, rats, and flies most of my life, all trying to eat off my plate. Eventually, the universe rewarded them all. 'And no weapon formed against me shall prosper.' To all the human rats, roaches, and flies who keep campaigning, eventually you'll be elected. Congratulations. #JPrinciples."

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Charleston White & J Prince Beef

This follows Charleston White blasting J Prince and Mob Ties, and he posted the video of the alleged altercation and shooting in Houston. No Jumper shared it on Instagram.

Also, White said he doesn't want to deal with J Prince Jr.'s lack of power, despite his leadership in Mob Ties. Instead, he wants to hash out issues with J Prince himself, claiming he would go to the FBI to take the family down. Apparently, they almost made a business deal for a documentary, but it was on the condition of Charleston publicly apologizing for his criticisms of Prince and Mob Ties at large. This didn't pan out, of course.

We will see if this whole situation finds a resolution, cools down, or escalates into even more combative territory. Hopefully that last possibility doesn't end up being the case. Elsewhere, we're sure Charleston White will have more antics to get into, and that J Prince has other business endeavors to focus on.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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