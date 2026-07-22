Charleston White Posts Video Of Himself Allegedly Being Shot At In Houston, Blames Mob Ties

Charleston White found himself in a dangerous situation this week, as he was allegedly shot at in Houston. The controversial internet celebrity posted a video of the alleged shooting on social media and was quick to point the finger.

In a subsequent video on social media, White alleged that J Prince and Mob Ties were to blame for all of this. White says that Mob Ties members allegedly pressed him about his disrespect for J Prince. He even alleged that they tried to force him to apologize. When he refused to do so, he accuses them of trying to shoot him.

White came away from the alleged incident unscathed; however, he still has plenty more to say to Prince and Mob Ties. For instance, he told J Prince that he will continue to expose him, and that he has no respect for the music mogul.

Charleston White Sends Message To J Prince

White even started espousing conspiracy theories about Mob Ties and J Prince's alleged role in the death of Takeoff. White claims that he has evidence that would take Mob Ties down. In fact, he went on to say that this morning, he plans to go to the FBI with his information.

Overall, these allegations are nothing new when it comes to Charleston White and his social media presence. Oftentimes, he comes across as a troll, and it has certainly earned him some attention online.