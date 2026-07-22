Charleston White Posts Video Of Himself Allegedly Being Shot At In Houston, Blames Mob Ties

BY Alexander Cole
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Screenshot of social media personality, Charleston White, in his car, taken from his Instagram account @officialcharlestonwhite.
Charleston White alleges he was shot at in Houston this week, and he believes J Prince and Mob Ties are to blame.

Charleston White found himself in a dangerous situation this week, as he was allegedly shot at in Houston. The controversial internet celebrity posted a video of the alleged shooting on social media and was quick to point the finger.

In a subsequent video on social media, White alleged that J Prince and Mob Ties were to blame for all of this. White says that Mob Ties members allegedly pressed him about his disrespect for J Prince. He even alleged that they tried to force him to apologize. When he refused to do so, he accuses them of trying to shoot him.

White came away from the alleged incident unscathed; however, he still has plenty more to say to Prince and Mob Ties. For instance, he told J Prince that he will continue to expose him, and that he has no respect for the music mogul.

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Charleston White Sends Message To J Prince

White even started espousing conspiracy theories about Mob Ties and J Prince's alleged role in the death of Takeoff. White claims that he has evidence that would take Mob Ties down. In fact, he went on to say that this morning, he plans to go to the FBI with his information.

Overall, these allegations are nothing new when it comes to Charleston White and his social media presence. Oftentimes, he comes across as a troll, and it has certainly earned him some attention online.

His latest comments about Mob Ties are consistent with things that he has said in the past. At this time, neither J Prince nor Mob Ties have commented on White's allegations. This remains a developing story.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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