Charleston White is a controversial figure who is always saying controversial things. Earlier this week, he found himself in a life-or-death situation. He alleged he was shot at during an event in Houston. He even posted footage of the alleged shooting on social media.

In the aftermath of all of this, Charleston White made it clear that he believes Mob Ties is behind the situation. He blamed J Prince Jr, as well as his father, for putting an alleged hit on him. From there, he claimed that he would be going to the FBI to provide information on their alleged misdeeds.

On Wednesday night, Charleston White had a conversation with DJ Akademiks, where he continued his crusade against the Prince family. It was here that he made sure to diss J Prince Jr, claiming that he has no interest in talking to someone with no power. Instead, he only wants to deal with J Prince.

Charleston White Talks To Akademiks

Charleston White went on to allege that J Prince attempted to buy his documentary from him for $500,000. However, there was one very important stipulation in the deal. White had to apologize to J Prince publicly for all of the things he had said about him over the years. Needless to say, White declined.

When White finds someone he dislikes, he continues to make that dislike known for years. It is a strategy that has worked for the likes of 50 Cent. At the end of the day, White is a troll. A social media character who elicits controversy to gain more viewers. This is simply part of that strategy.