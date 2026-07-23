Charleston White Disses J Prince & His Son, Vows To Take Down Mob Ties

BY Alexander Cole
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Screenshot of social media personality, Charleston White, in his car, taken from his Instagram account @officialcharlestonwhite.
Charleston White has been having issues with J Prince and Mob Ties, and now, he is looking to take them down.

Charleston White is a controversial figure who is always saying controversial things. Earlier this week, he found himself in a life-or-death situation. He alleged he was shot at during an event in Houston. He even posted footage of the alleged shooting on social media.

In the aftermath of all of this, Charleston White made it clear that he believes Mob Ties is behind the situation. He blamed J Prince Jr, as well as his father, for putting an alleged hit on him. From there, he claimed that he would be going to the FBI to provide information on their alleged misdeeds.

On Wednesday night, Charleston White had a conversation with DJ Akademiks, where he continued his crusade against the Prince family. It was here that he made sure to diss J Prince Jr, claiming that he has no interest in talking to someone with no power. Instead, he only wants to deal with J Prince.

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Charleston White Talks To Akademiks

Charleston White went on to allege that J Prince attempted to buy his documentary from him for $500,000. However, there was one very important stipulation in the deal. White had to apologize to J Prince publicly for all of the things he had said about him over the years. Needless to say, White declined.

When White finds someone he dislikes, he continues to make that dislike known for years. It is a strategy that has worked for the likes of 50 Cent. At the end of the day, White is a troll. A social media character who elicits controversy to gain more viewers. This is simply part of that strategy.

Whether or not this strategy is sustainable for him over the long term, still very much remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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