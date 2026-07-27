Slayr & DC The Don Trade Disses On X After Alleged Collab Falls Through

Slayr and DC The Don appear to be in a bit of a social media battle right now. According to Kurrco, this all started over the weekend as DC The Don teased a feature between him and Slayr.

When Slayr came out and said that this collaboration was not actually in the cards, things escalated. DC The Don began insulting Slayr on his X page, which promptly led to some strong responses from Slayr. Ultimately, fans were quick to react, noting that this could have been solved privately.

"Slayr is like me if I was never athletic attractive or knew how to dress," DC The Don wrote on X.

"Failed NBA experiment cries because after blowing up in 2017 he is still at the same level at where he started," Slayr replied.

Slayr & DC The Don Beef

This is an important time in Slayr's career, as he was recently placed on the XXL Freshman List. Overall, this is a big honor for up-and-coming artists. It just goes to show that he is putting on for the underground. Of his contemporaries, he is the most likely to become a mainstream success.

As for DC The Don, he has been an underground artist for almost a decade. However, he has a dedicated fanbase which has allowed him to make a career out of music. Quite frankly, it is a shame to see these two beef. They could have made a dope song together.