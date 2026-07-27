Slayr & DC The Don Trade Disses On X After Alleged Collab Falls Through

BY Alexander Cole
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Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Rapper DC The Don performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Slayr and DC The Don are two underground artists who are now going off on each other over on social media.

Slayr and DC The Don appear to be in a bit of a social media battle right now. According to Kurrco, this all started over the weekend as DC The Don teased a feature between him and Slayr.

When Slayr came out and said that this collaboration was not actually in the cards, things escalated. DC The Don began insulting Slayr on his X page, which promptly led to some strong responses from Slayr. Ultimately, fans were quick to react, noting that this could have been solved privately.

"Slayr is like me if I was never athletic attractive or knew how to dress," DC The Don wrote on X.

"Failed NBA experiment cries because after blowing up in 2017 he is still at the same level at where he started," Slayr replied.

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Slayr & DC The Don Beef

This is an important time in Slayr's career, as he was recently placed on the XXL Freshman List. Overall, this is a big honor for up-and-coming artists. It just goes to show that he is putting on for the underground. Of his contemporaries, he is the most likely to become a mainstream success.

As for DC The Don, he has been an underground artist for almost a decade. However, he has a dedicated fanbase which has allowed him to make a career out of music. Quite frankly, it is a shame to see these two beef. They could have made a dope song together.

Of course, there is always an opportunity for both men to let bygones be bygones. Although it is probably too soon for that, all things considered.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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