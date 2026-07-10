Avant Nova - EP by Slayr

Slayr has been garnering positive attention as of late, for all the right reasons. The Halfblood (Bloodluxe) album was part of our best albums of the year so far list. Furthermore, Slayr has been named as one of the XXL Freshmen for 2026. Now, he is here with a six-track EP called Avant Nova. Once again, the artist is showing off his knack for melody and noisy production. His sound is firmly within the underground meta. However, his ability to flow like Uzi definitely puts him above the rest. Slayr continues to evolve, and we cannot wait to hear what's next for him.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Underground Rap
Tracklist for Avant Nova
- promise
- switch my swag ft. prettifun
- nova
- i got taste
- having anxiety is annoying
- raise my voice