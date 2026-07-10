Avant Nova - EP by Slayr

Underground artist Slayr appears to be on the verge of mainstream superstardom, and his new EP "Avant Nova" is another step forward.

Slayr has been garnering positive attention as of late, for all the right reasons. The Halfblood (Bloodluxe) album was part of our best albums of the year so far list. Furthermore, Slayr has been named as one of the XXL Freshmen for 2026. Now, he is here with a six-track EP called Avant Nova. Once again, the artist is showing off his knack for melody and noisy production. His sound is firmly within the underground meta. However, his ability to flow like Uzi definitely puts him above the rest. Slayr continues to evolve, and we cannot wait to hear what's next for him.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!