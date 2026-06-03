1AM FREESTYLE - Song by Slayr

Slayr remains one of the best underground artists out right now. Overall, the artist takes a more melodic approach to rage rap, which has allowed his projects to be more accessible. With that being said, Slayr has kept his foot on the gas throughout 2026. Case in point, we have the "1AM FREESTYLE." This is part of SoundCloud's "THE BOOTH" series. Once again, Slayr puts in a solid performance here as he melodically croons over a crushing instrumental. His sound continues to be refined, and even in freestyle environments, he finds a way to thrive.
Release Date: June 2, 2026
Genre: Underground Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from 1AM FREESTYLE
I measure my Wock' with beaker
Jump high, Skechers for the sneakers
Pop a big pot, can't get weaker
Big chop, I'm a leaker