This New Air Jordan 15 Colorway Is Already Splitting Opinions

Mockup images just surfaced for the Air Jordan 15 "Hyper Blue." A release date is already set for March 12th, 2027 per Sneaker Bar Detroit.

These aren't final production photos yet. Renders show a bright blue upper with a woven multi color panel. Small squares in red, purple, yellow, and green fill that section. The rest of the shoe stays solid blue throughout. That includes the sole, laces, and heel wrap.

The Jordan 15 has always split opinion among sneaker fans. Its shape looks different from most other Jordan models. Some fans call the design unique and forward thinking. Others still find it hard to embrace.

This colorway will likely add to that debate. The bright blue base is bold and hard to ignore. Woven detailing brings extra texture into the mix. That combination feels experimental compared to past releases.

Mockups always come with some uncertainty attached. Final versions can shift slightly before release. Still, this gives fans an early sense of direction. Reactions online are already mixed based on early images.

Some fans like the bold color choice. Others aren't sold on the shape or texture. With over a year until release, opinions may still shift. For now, this remains an early look at a divisive shoe.

Air Jordan 15 “Hyper Blue”

Image via zSneakerHeadz

Looking closer at the renders, the woven panel stands out most. Dozens of small squares create a busy, colorful pattern. That detail contrasts sharply against the solid blue base.

The shape of the Jordan 15 also draws attention on its own. Its low profile and angled heel look different from typical Jordans. Some fans compare the silhouette to running shoes instead. Others see it as one of Jordan's more unusual designs.