Teen Connected To 21 Savage's Family Dies By Suicide After Accidental Shooting

21 Savage has had a lot of big life updates in 2026. But tragically, he and his family are now reportedly in mourning following an accidental shooting that impacted their loved ones. According to 11Alive, Seven Shirley, a 14-year-old boy connected to 21's family, took his own life on Wednesday afternoon (July 22) after accidentally shooting his 12-year-old sister Lyric.

The 12-year-old is reportedly in the hospital after being shot in the neck, and has had three surgeries that have her family wondering if she will be able to make it home. The 14-year-old boy's family reportedly said he was like a nephew to the Atlanta rapper.

Reportedly, the incident occurred in Stockbridge, Georgia. Sharon Smith, the boy's grandmother, spoke to 11Alive about what happened and how he could've come into possession of a gun. She spoke to how quickly the boy made his decision and expressed he was likely dealing with regret and fear of dying or going to prison for shooting his sister. "He couldn't take it," Smith shared.

She raised the boy since he was 11 months old. "It wasn't nothing in this world he wouldn't do for me," she remarked.

"We don't know," Smith expressed when asked about why and how the boy had a gun. "Something needs to be done with the person who sold that gun. 'Cause if he would've never bought that gun, this would've never happened."

21 Savage's Family Speaks Out

Smith said the boy's 13-year-old cousin was killed in a drive-by shooting while hanging out with friends earlier this month. She also claimed the boy's friends told her that he bought the gun on the street for $200.

We will see if there are any more updates about this heartbreaking and tragic situation. Our condolences go out to all the loved ones affected.