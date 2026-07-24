Teen Connected To 21 Savage's Family Dies By Suicide After Accidental Shooting

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Teen 21 Savage Family Dies Suicide Accidental Shooting
Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Recording artist 21 Savage in attendance of the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
The late teenage boy's family reportedly described him as akin to a nephew to 21 Savage following the Georgia tragedy.

21 Savage has had a lot of big life updates in 2026. But tragically, he and his family are now reportedly in mourning following an accidental shooting that impacted their loved ones. According to 11Alive, Seven Shirley, a 14-year-old boy connected to 21's family, took his own life on Wednesday afternoon (July 22) after accidentally shooting his 12-year-old sister Lyric.

The 12-year-old is reportedly in the hospital after being shot in the neck, and has had three surgeries that have her family wondering if she will be able to make it home. The 14-year-old boy's family reportedly said he was like a nephew to the Atlanta rapper.

Reportedly, the incident occurred in Stockbridge, Georgia. Sharon Smith, the boy's grandmother, spoke to 11Alive about what happened and how he could've come into possession of a gun. She spoke to how quickly the boy made his decision and expressed he was likely dealing with regret and fear of dying or going to prison for shooting his sister. "He couldn't take it," Smith shared.

She raised the boy since he was 11 months old. "It wasn't nothing in this world he wouldn't do for me," she remarked.

"We don't know," Smith expressed when asked about why and how the boy had a gun. "Something needs to be done with the person who sold that gun. 'Cause if he would've never bought that gun, this would've never happened."

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21 Savage's Family Speaks Out

Smith said the boy's 13-year-old cousin was killed in a drive-by shooting while hanging out with friends earlier this month. She also claimed the boy's friends told her that he bought the gun on the street for $200.

We will see if there are any more updates about this heartbreaking and tragic situation. Our condolences go out to all the loved ones affected.

Sadly, this represents a destructive trend regarding youth access to weapons and tragically followed another family death just weeks earlier. The boy's family released a statement asking for privacy, prayers for Lyric, and to help get illegal guns off the streets and protect innocent children. 21 Savage reportedly posted a picture of Seven to his Instagram Story with broken heart emojis and the caption "Remember when you was a baby."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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