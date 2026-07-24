50 Cent Reveals He Has A Song With Eminem & Tupac 

BY Aron A.
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Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening, August 8, 2024.
The song is for the "Street Fighter" soundtrack.

Is 50 Cent readying a musical comeback? Probably not with a new album but there is new music on the way. While Fif has been largely focused on movies and television, there have been questions about whether we’d see him return to the booth. According to his new interview with TODAY, we might not be far away from hearing some of the stuff that he’s been cooking up.

The thing about Fif is that the music he releases often arrives as a packaged deal with his other efforts. And his upcoming record will be one attached to the Street Fighter movie releasing in October 16th. What’s even more interesting is that he’ll be linking up with Eminem for the song, which includes posthumous vocals from one of hip-hop’s most cherished figures.

“I got some new music that I’m working on. I did something, me, Eminem and Tupac,” he said. When asked if he would be using AI for Tupac’s part of the record, Fif revealed that Tupac’s Estate helped them out. “They delivered. Actually, it’s for the theme for Street Fighter, the movie. We worked on it and got it right,” he added, revealing that the song will be released shortly.

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50 Cent Reveals New Collaboration 

So far, that’s all the information he has to offer but it is pretty significant. Hopefully, it’s an unreleased verse that lands on the song and not a re-work of something his estate already released. However, there is relief to know that there’s no artificial intelligence being used to assist with Tupac’s vocals. Didn’t work out too well for the last person who tried to recreate Tupac’s energy with AI. 

We will keep you posted on any further updates surrounding 50 Cent and his upcoming collaboration with Tupac and Eminem. For now, check out the interview clip above and sound off in the comments with your thoughts. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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