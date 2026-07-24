JAŸ-Z Demands Money From Godmother Of Man Who Claims To Be His Son

BY Aron A.
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JAY-Z
Dec 8, 2014; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) talks with Jay Z (right) during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Lillie Coley's filed for bankruptcy but Hov doesn't want that interfering with the $119K he was awarded from the court.

It’s been a good summer for JAŸ-Z. Between his Roots Picnic concert with the Roots and three sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium, Hov effectively shut down his haters and everything they’ve been saying about him. However, outside of his famous opps, there are a few other people whom he views as people trying to take him down.

Perhaps one of the lengthiest issues he’s had to deal with throughout his career is one related to Rymir Satterthwait, the man who has claimed that he’s Hov’s son. However, Rymir’s godmother is now on the hook for six figures and JAŸ is making sure she pays up.

Per TMZ, Hov filed documents related to Lillie Coley’s bankruptcy case, asking the judge to ensure she pays him the $119K he was awarded in court because of her “fraudulent statements and misrepresentations designed to harass and target” him. Hov said that she’s “harassed” him over the years through “numerous unfounded court filings, online harassment campaigns and public statements.”

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JAŸ-Z Demands Six-Figure Award 

Hov argued that he’s spent thousands of dollars fighting Lillie and Rymir’s allegations while noting that Coley’s efforts have been consistently dismissed in court. Basically, he wants the debt upheld, regardless of bankruptcy, due to the ongoing harassment he says he’s faced from them.

Meanwhile, Lillie said that she thinks JAŸ’s petition should be thrown out because it fails to uphold the procedural requirements. Ultimately, the case is ongoing and we’ll hear from a judge whether will side with Lillie or Hov.

Rymir Satterthwaite has filed numerous complaints in court over the years, accusing Hov of being his father. Rymir claims that JAŸ hooked up with his mother, who passed away. We will keep you posted on any further updates. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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