Pretty Girlz Run The World - Album by Loe Shimmy

Loe Shimmy has been one of the most exciting up-and-comers in the game. The Florida artist has a unique voice, and his ear for melody has led to some incredibly catchy songs. He even got the attention of Drake, who featured him on his new albums. Now, Loe Shimmy is here with his 21-track project, Pretty Girlz Run The World. This new album comes with features from Summer Walker, Sexyy Red, and even Brent Faiyaz. Throughout the tracklist, you will hear why Shimmy has become such a sensation as of late. A must-listen for the weekend.
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Pretty Girls Run The World
- 'Pretty Girlz'
- 'Run The World' (feat. Brent Faiyaz)
- 'Too Exotic'
- 'Bag Rite'
- 'Everyday'
- 'Seduce You'
- 'Top Notch'
- '5 Star Freak' (feat. Sexyy Red)
- 'What You Came For'
- 'Not A Love Song'
- 'Just Saying' (feat. Summer Walker)
- 'I Bleed Too'
- 'Aruba'
- 'Soul Taker'
- 'Body Dangerous'
- 'Poking Out The Gown'
- 'Bad At Moving On'
- 'No Mileage'
- 'Birthday'
- 'Pretty Brown'
- 'What Is Love'