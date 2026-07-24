Pretty Girlz Run The World - Album by Loe Shimmy

Loe Shimmy has proving himself to be an artist you need to watch out for, and on Friday, he delivered "Pretty Girlz Run The World."

Loe Shimmy has been one of the most exciting up-and-comers in the game. The Florida artist has a unique voice, and his ear for melody has led to some incredibly catchy songs. He even got the attention of Drake , who featured him on his new albums. Now, Loe Shimmy is here with his 21-track project, Pretty Girlz Run The World. This new album comes with features from Summer Walker , Sexyy Red , and even Brent Faiyaz. Throughout the tracklist, you will hear why Shimmy has become such a sensation as of late. A must-listen for the weekend.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!