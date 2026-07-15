Bag Rite - Song by Loe Shimmy

BY Alexander Cole
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Bag Rite Bag Rite
Loe Shimmy is dropping "Pretty Girlz Run The World" on July 24, but first, he is here with his brand-new single, "Bag Rite."

Loe Shimmy has become one of the best melodic artists coming out of Florida. He has received co-signs from the likes of Drake, making him an artist that you need to watch out for. On Wednesday, he dropped off the new single, "Bag Rite," which is set to be part of his upcoming album, Pretty Girlz Run The World. Once again, it is another melody-focused track from Loe Shimmy, who continues to up his game in terms of songwriting and overall production. The melodies are off the charts here, and if there is one thing for sure, it is that the Florida crooner might just give us one of the best projects of the year.

Release Date: July 15, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Pretty Girlz Run The World

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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