Bag Rite - Song by Loe Shimmy

Loe Shimmy has become one of the best melodic artists coming out of Florida. He has received co-signs from the likes of Drake, making him an artist that you need to watch out for. On Wednesday, he dropped off the new single, "Bag Rite," which is set to be part of his upcoming album, Pretty Girlz Run The World. Once again, it is another melody-focused track from Loe Shimmy, who continues to up his game in terms of songwriting and overall production. The melodies are off the charts here, and if there is one thing for sure, it is that the Florida crooner might just give us one of the best projects of the year.