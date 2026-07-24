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Pretty Girlz Run The World
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Mixtapes
Pretty Girlz Run The World - Album by Loe Shimmy
Loe Shimmy has proving himself to be an artist you need to watch out for, and on Friday, he delivered "Pretty Girlz Run The World."
By
Alexander Cole
July 24, 2026