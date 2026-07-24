Where She Come From - Song by HUGEL & Quavo

BY Tallie Spencer
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HUGEL is back and cross-blending genres with this new single.

HUGEL and Quavo are blending house and hip-hop on their new collaboration, "Where She Come From." The French DJ and producer provides the dance-ready groove, while Quavo comes in with his charismatic delivery. The track is built for late-night parties and festival stages, combining HUGEL's club production with the Atlanta rapper's style. It's another example of dance music and rap continuing to cross paths, creating a record designed to thrive throughout the summer. Additionally, HUGEL recently collaborated with R&B crooner Bryson Tiller for his previous single "Temptation." Both of these singles serve as teasers to what's coming next for HUGEL.

Genre: Dance/Hip-Hop
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Walk around so goddamn thick (Thick)
Better see four, five, six
APs on that wrist, that's my lil' pick
I'm like, "Where she come from?" (Where she come from?)
She gon' confront, she straight out the bricks

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
Hi! I'm @TallieSpencer, a music journalist based in Los Angeles. Tallie[@]remixdpr[dot]com is my ONLY email address please don't fall for the scams.
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