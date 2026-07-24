Where She Come From - Song by HUGEL & Quavo

HUGEL and Quavo are blending house and hip-hop on their new collaboration, "Where She Come From." The French DJ and producer provides the dance-ready groove, while Quavo comes in with his charismatic delivery. The track is built for late-night parties and festival stages, combining HUGEL's club production with the Atlanta rapper's style. It's another example of dance music and rap continuing to cross paths, creating a record designed to thrive throughout the summer. Additionally, HUGEL recently collaborated with R&B crooner Bryson Tiller for his previous single "Temptation." Both of these singles serve as teasers to what's coming next for HUGEL.