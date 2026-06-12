Body Drop - Song by HUGEL, Big Sean, And Scott Storch

HUGEL has teamed up with the likes of Big Sean and Scott Storch for a rap and house fusion that will pop off at the club.

French DJ HUGEL has been dropping bangers for years, and on Friday, he came through with "Body Drop," a collaboration with Big Sean and Scott Storch. As you can imagine, this is a rap and house music fusion. The production is bouncy, and Big Sean finds the perfect pocket to flow in. Meanwhile, the beat drop on the song is dynamic, and we can imagine this ringing off in the club throughout the summer. It is a sound that might not be for everyone, but it is definitely worth checking out.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!