Body Drop - Song by HUGEL, Big Sean, And Scott Storch

French DJ HUGEL has been dropping bangers for years, and on Friday, he came through with "Body Drop," a collaboration with Big Sean and Scott Storch. As you can imagine, this is a rap and house music fusion. The production is bouncy, and Big Sean finds the perfect pocket to flow in. Meanwhile, the beat drop on the song is dynamic, and we can imagine this ringing off in the club throughout the summer. It is a sound that might not be for everyone, but it is definitely worth checking out.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, House Music
Album: N/A