Temptation - Song by HUGEL & Bryson Tiller

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-09 at 10.21.35 PM Screenshot 2026-07-09 at 10.21.35 PM
French DJ and producer HUGEL recruits Bryson Tiller for a new summer anthem.

French DJ and producer HUGEL teams up with Bryson Tiller on "Temptation," a dancefloor-ready collaboration that blends Afro house grooves with Tiller's signature melodic R&B vocals. HUGEL has become one of electronic music's fastest-rising names through his infectious club records, while Tiller continues expanding beyond hip-hop and R&B with genre-crossing collaborations. The record is a feel-good anthem and aligns perfectly with summertime vibes. Together, the two combine their talents to create a song that feels timeless and fun.

Genre: Electronic
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

I need you to back it up
Wind it
Slide it
Girl I need you to
No question
Your body is a blessing

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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