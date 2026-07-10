Temptation - Song by HUGEL & Bryson Tiller

French DJ and producer HUGEL teams up with Bryson Tiller on "Temptation," a dancefloor-ready collaboration that blends Afro house grooves with Tiller's signature melodic R&B vocals. HUGEL has become one of electronic music's fastest-rising names through his infectious club records, while Tiller continues expanding beyond hip-hop and R&B with genre-crossing collaborations. The record is a feel-good anthem and aligns perfectly with summertime vibes. Together, the two combine their talents to create a song that feels timeless and fun.