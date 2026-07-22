In some ways, Rick Ross has become the internet's latest punching bag. Following the release of his album, Set In Stone, there was all sorts of discourse about how the music isn't there anymore. Furthermore, the reports surrounding his first week sales haven't helped matters.

Just a few weeks ago, fans were making fun of Rick Ross for flying commercial. This subsequently led to disses from artists who have been in opposition to him for years. Even 50 Cent made fun of Ross this morning upon finding out about his sales struggles.

Meanwhile, on the gossip blogs, fans have been remarking that his new girlfriend, model Jazzma Kendrick, has been avoiding kissing him in public. It is the kind of observation that commenters online love to make. It's the type of observation that also leads to speculation.

Well, recently, Jazzma Kendrick shut all of that down as she very publicly kissed Rick Ross at an event, as seen in the clip below.

Jazzma Kendrick & Rick Ross

If you are a Rick Ross fan, you are probably fed up with all of these internet narratives going around. Ross himself must be tired of it too. That is, if he is tapped into it at all. Someone of his stature probably shouldn't be paying attention to all of this stuff.

Rick Ross is a hip-hop legend, and nothing is going to take that from him. However, social media loves to discard those who slip up from time to time. If you're not making classics every waking moment of the day, someone will find a way to hate.