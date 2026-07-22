Jazzma Kendrick Kisses Rick Ross In Public Amid Divisive Internet Narrative

BY Alexander Cole
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MLS: Leagues Cup-Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF
Aug 2, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; american rapper and record executive Rick Ross attends a match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
There has been an internet narrative that Jazzma Kendrick won't kiss Rick Ross in public, although that has been put to bed.

In some ways, Rick Ross has become the internet's latest punching bag. Following the release of his album, Set In Stone, there was all sorts of discourse about how the music isn't there anymore. Furthermore, the reports surrounding his first week sales haven't helped matters.

Just a few weeks ago, fans were making fun of Rick Ross for flying commercial. This subsequently led to disses from artists who have been in opposition to him for years. Even 50 Cent made fun of Ross this morning upon finding out about his sales struggles.

Meanwhile, on the gossip blogs, fans have been remarking that his new girlfriend, model Jazzma Kendrick, has been avoiding kissing him in public. It is the kind of observation that commenters online love to make. It's the type of observation that also leads to speculation.

Well, recently, Jazzma Kendrick shut all of that down as she very publicly kissed Rick Ross at an event, as seen in the clip below.

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Jazzma Kendrick & Rick Ross

If you are a Rick Ross fan, you are probably fed up with all of these internet narratives going around. Ross himself must be tired of it too. That is, if he is tapped into it at all. Someone of his stature probably shouldn't be paying attention to all of this stuff.

Rick Ross is a hip-hop legend, and nothing is going to take that from him. However, social media loves to discard those who slip up from time to time. If you're not making classics every waking moment of the day, someone will find a way to hate.

Unfortunately, Rick Ross is finding out that it is his turn. In a few weeks and months, it will likely be somebody else.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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