New Video Of Alleged Travis Scott & Jordan Clarkson NYC Nightclub Altercation Surfaces

Yesterday, we reported on a wild altercation that went down in New York City this past weekend at a Raising Kane’s event involving Travis Scott. From what reports claimed, the rapper got into a heated altercation that led to bottles being thrown by his crew before Jordan Clarkson stepped in. However, both of them got booted out of the club.

New footage obtained by TMZ seemingly reveals how things became incredibly heated before Clarkson was escorted out of Zero Bond. The video shows Jordan hanging out with Travis Scott and then heading toward the stage. At one point, the video shows people holding back Jordan while 50 Cent was performing on stage. Fif even stopped the music at some point to acknowledge the kerfuffle.

Sources claimed that the issues arose when someone tried recording Travis Scott having a conversation with another person. After things escalated, Jordan tried to intervene, only to be escorted out of the venue. What’s even wilder is that it was a star-studded event that attracted the star power of both the World Cup Finals and Fanatics Fest.

So far, there hasn’t been any word from Travis Scott acknowledging the incident, nor has any statement from Clarkson emerged since. We could imagine that both likely will keep mum and the whole thing will be water under the bridge eventually. No injuries were reported, thankfully.

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