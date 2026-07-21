New Video Of Alleged Travis Scott & Jordan Clarkson NYC Nightclub Altercation Surfaces

BY Aron A.
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Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott looks on from the sidelines before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The video shows Clarkson getting restrained.

Yesterday, we reported on a wild altercation that went down in New York City this past weekend at a Raising Kane’s event involving Travis Scott. From what reports claimed, the rapper got into a heated altercation that led to bottles being thrown by his crew before Jordan Clarkson stepped in. However, both of them got booted out of the club.

New footage obtained by TMZ seemingly reveals how things became incredibly heated before Clarkson was escorted out of Zero Bond. The video shows Jordan hanging out with Travis Scott and then heading toward the stage. At one point, the video shows people holding back Jordan while 50 Cent was performing on stage. Fif even stopped the music at some point to acknowledge the kerfuffle. 

Sources claimed that the issues arose when someone tried recording Travis Scott having a conversation with another person. After things escalated, Jordan tried to intervene, only to be escorted out of the venue. What’s even wilder is that it was a star-studded event that attracted the star power of both the World Cup Finals and Fanatics Fest.

So far, there hasn’t been any word from Travis Scott acknowledging the incident, nor has any statement from Clarkson emerged since. We could imagine that both likely will keep mum and the whole thing will be water under the bridge eventually. No injuries were reported, thankfully.

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Travis Scott Sued For Battery

The rapper was recently sued for battery and false imprisonment related to a 2024 yacht incident, one that he was arrested for. Apparently, the rapper got into it with several employees who were working on the boat and eventually threatened the captain and attacked him as well. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates surrounding Scott’s lawsuit and the altercation at Zero Bond. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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