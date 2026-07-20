Travis Scott Sparks Debate Over Stormi Moment At Fanatics Fest

A surprise appearance by Travis Scott's daughter at Fanatics Fest quickly became a lightning rod for debate after clips from the performance spread across social media. Stormi Webster joined her father onstage during Scott's performance in New York, but much of the online conversation focused on the rapper's interaction with the 8-year-old.
In videos circulating across X, some viewers argued Scott appeared more focused on performing than engaging with Stormi as she followed him around the stage. Others pushed back, noting that the viral clips captured only brief moments from a much longer performance and didn't necessarily reflect the full interaction.
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The Internet Claps Back, But Didn't Notice Other Videos
The discussion unfolded despite what was intended to be a family moment. Scott invited Stormi onstage while performing "FE!N," prompting cheers from the crowd as she walked alongside him before making her way across the stage. While there were online debates about how much attention he was paying to Stormi, in other clips, the dad was proudly holding his daughter's hand and ushering her around the stage.
The viral reaction stood in contrast to previous performances where Scott more directly incorporated Stormi into the show. During a concert in Japan last year, he handed her the microphone so she could deliver her memorable, "That's right, Daddy," line from "Thank God," a moment that quickly circulated online and drew praise from fans. Stormi has also accompanied her father to public events and sporting matches over the years, becoming a familiar face alongside Scott and her younger brother, Aire.
Neither Scott nor Kylie Jenner has publicly responded to the latest online commentary. As the clips continued making the rounds, the conversation became less about the performance itself and more about how quickly brief moments can become the subject of interpretations.