Travis Scott Sparks Debate Over Stormi Moment At Fanatics Fest

BY Erika Marie
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Travis Scott performs on his Astroworld Tour at Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2018.Travis
Travis Scott performs on his Astroworld Tour at Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Travis Scott And Sheck Wes At Banker S Life Fieldhouse In Indianapolis Wednesday Feb 20 2019 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Online reactions poured in after a video of Travis Scott and his daughter, Stormi, at Fanatics Fest went viral.

A surprise appearance by Travis Scott's daughter at Fanatics Fest quickly became a lightning rod for debate after clips from the performance spread across social media. Stormi Webster joined her father onstage during Scott's performance in New York, but much of the online conversation focused on the rapper's interaction with the 8-year-old.

In videos circulating across X, some viewers argued Scott appeared more focused on performing than engaging with Stormi as she followed him around the stage. Others pushed back, noting that the viral clips captured only brief moments from a much longer performance and didn't necessarily reflect the full interaction.

Read More: Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Hangs Out With Dad & Aunt Kendall Jenner At Coachella

The Internet Claps Back, But Didn't Notice Other Videos

The discussion unfolded despite what was intended to be a family moment. Scott invited Stormi onstage while performing "FE!N," prompting cheers from the crowd as she walked alongside him before making her way across the stage. While there were online debates about how much attention he was paying to Stormi, in other clips, the dad was proudly holding his daughter's hand and ushering her around the stage.

The viral reaction stood in contrast to previous performances where Scott more directly incorporated Stormi into the show. During a concert in Japan last year, he handed her the microphone so she could deliver her memorable, "That's right, Daddy," line from "Thank God," a moment that quickly circulated online and drew praise from fans. Stormi has also accompanied her father to public events and sporting matches over the years, becoming a familiar face alongside Scott and her younger brother, Aire.

Neither Scott nor Kylie Jenner has publicly responded to the latest online commentary. As the clips continued making the rounds, the conversation became less about the performance itself and more about how quickly brief moments can become the subject of interpretations.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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