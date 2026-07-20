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Travis Scott Sparks Debate Over Stormi Moment At Fanatics Fest
Online reactions poured in after a video of Travis Scott and his daughter, Stormi, at Fanatics Fest went viral.
By
Erika Marie
July 20, 2026