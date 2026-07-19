Kid Cudi Is Confident He & Kanye West Will Reconcile, Reveals They're Talking Again

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kid Cudi Confident Kanye West Reconcile Talking Again
Kid Cudi performs in the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 21, 2024. Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Kid Cudi and Ye have fallen out at various points throughout their careers, and it seems like they are reconciling once more.

Kid Cudi recently went on his Twitter page to answer fan questions, whether about his next creative moves or his industry dynamics. One fan asked him if he will ever work with Kanye West again, which led to a surprising and heartening revelation for longtime supporters and admirers of the frequently clashing duo.

"Im sure we will yea," Cudi responded to the possibility of teaming up again. But he also revealed they're talking more regularly now, although it's not about any collaborative plans yet.

"Right now were rebuilding our friendship," the Cleveland creative wrote of Ye. "I hit him a week ago to check in on him, today he hit me to check on me. No work talk. Just seeing how I was doing. It was nice."

Kanye West and Kid Cudi have been at odds at multiple points throughout their careers, mostly due to questions of loyalty, friendship with other celebrities, and unrelated rap feuds. But they are also responsible for some of the best music they have ever put out across their solo catalogs. So maybe a reunion will hold even more heat.

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Kanye West & Kid Cudi's History

For those unaware, Ye took Kid Cudi under his wing in the late 2000s, with Cudi becoming a crucial collaborator on albums like 808s & Heartbreak. His tenure with G.O.O.D. Music ended in 2013, and some shady remarks from both artists followed. Then, they buried the hatchet and dropped KIDS SEE GHOSTS together in 2018. But amid Kanye West's beef with Pete Davidson in 2022, Ye cut Cudi off due to his friendship with Davidson, and Cudi scoffed him away.

Later, in 2024, Cudder revealed Ye apologized to him. But subsequent comments suggested he still had some bad blood to work out, lamenting how their relationship broke down.

Now, it seems like both artists are in a better place when it comes to settling their differences. We'll see if this actually leads to new music soon or if that's still a long way away.

Despite Kanye West and Kid Cudi's fractured history, folks love a good comeback story. After all, KIDS SEE GHOSTS remains a beloved later-career highlight for both.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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