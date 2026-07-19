Kid Cudi Is Confident He & Kanye West Will Reconcile, Reveals They're Talking Again

Kid Cudi recently went on his Twitter page to answer fan questions, whether about his next creative moves or his industry dynamics. One fan asked him if he will ever work with Kanye West again, which led to a surprising and heartening revelation for longtime supporters and admirers of the frequently clashing duo.

"Im sure we will yea," Cudi responded to the possibility of teaming up again. But he also revealed they're talking more regularly now, although it's not about any collaborative plans yet.

"Right now were rebuilding our friendship," the Cleveland creative wrote of Ye. "I hit him a week ago to check in on him, today he hit me to check on me. No work talk. Just seeing how I was doing. It was nice."

Kanye West and Kid Cudi have been at odds at multiple points throughout their careers, mostly due to questions of loyalty, friendship with other celebrities, and unrelated rap feuds. But they are also responsible for some of the best music they have ever put out across their solo catalogs. So maybe a reunion will hold even more heat.

Kanye West & Kid Cudi's History

For those unaware, Ye took Kid Cudi under his wing in the late 2000s, with Cudi becoming a crucial collaborator on albums like 808s & Heartbreak. His tenure with G.O.O.D. Music ended in 2013, and some shady remarks from both artists followed. Then, they buried the hatchet and dropped KIDS SEE GHOSTS together in 2018. But amid Kanye West's beef with Pete Davidson in 2022, Ye cut Cudi off due to his friendship with Davidson, and Cudi scoffed him away.

Later, in 2024, Cudder revealed Ye apologized to him. But subsequent comments suggested he still had some bad blood to work out, lamenting how their relationship broke down.

Now, it seems like both artists are in a better place when it comes to settling their differences. We'll see if this actually leads to new music soon or if that's still a long way away.