Wale Wore An Unreleased APB x Nike Dunk In Charlotte

BY Ben Atkinson
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Rapper Wale visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

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Wale performed in Charlotte recently wearing a pair of the unreleased APB x Nike Dunk Low patchwork collaboration.

Wale performed on stage in Charlotte wearing the APB x Nike Dunk Low. He chose the black colorway from APB's upcoming patchwork collection. The pack comes from APB, a retailer based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This particular pair mixes raw denim with quilted textile paneling. Sashiko-inspired stitching adds extra texture across parts of the upper. That detail draws from traditional Japanese quilting techniques. A lighter version of the shoe also exists in white, red, and blue.

That pair covers nearly the entire upper in patchwork graphics instead. APB first previewed both colorways through a Fall 2026 campaign. Charlotte rapper Reuben Vincent appeared alongside local skaters in that rollout.

The collection draws inspiration from quilt-making traditions passed down through generations. It ties directly into APB's hometown roots and community focus. Neither colorway has an exact release date confirmed yet.

Reports suggest both pairs will drop sometime during Fall 2026. This marks APB's first known collaboration built around the Dunk silhouette. The brand also has other Nike and Jordan projects in the works.

Those include reworked Air Jordan 11 Lows and two other runners. Wale's appearance gives the Dunk pack some early visibility ahead of release. It also connects the shoe back to APB's Charlotte identity. For now, fans will have to wait for official release details.

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Wale's APB x Nike Dunk Low

The black Dunk Low leans on raw denim across most of its upper. Quilted panels appear around the toe box and side panels. The Sashiko stitching adds a hand-crafted texture to those specific sections.

The combo gives the shoe a rougher, more worn-in appearance overall. The lighter colorway takes a different approach with its patchwork design. Red and blue textile patterns spread across nearly the entire shoe there.

A suede collar and Swoosh panel help ground the lighter version. Both pairs include co-branded heel tabs tying back to APB directly.

Special packaging is also expected to accompany the eventual release. This project stands apart from typical Dunk collaborations built around simple colorways. Instead, it leans on craftsmanship and a clear community-driven design story.

Read More: LeBron Wears Kith's New "Linen" Air Force 1 At Fanatics Fest

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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