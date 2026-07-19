Wale Wore An Unreleased APB x Nike Dunk In Charlotte

Wale performed on stage in Charlotte wearing the APB x Nike Dunk Low. He chose the black colorway from APB's upcoming patchwork collection. The pack comes from APB, a retailer based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This particular pair mixes raw denim with quilted textile paneling. Sashiko-inspired stitching adds extra texture across parts of the upper. That detail draws from traditional Japanese quilting techniques. A lighter version of the shoe also exists in white, red, and blue.

That pair covers nearly the entire upper in patchwork graphics instead. APB first previewed both colorways through a Fall 2026 campaign. Charlotte rapper Reuben Vincent appeared alongside local skaters in that rollout.

The collection draws inspiration from quilt-making traditions passed down through generations. It ties directly into APB's hometown roots and community focus. Neither colorway has an exact release date confirmed yet.

Reports suggest both pairs will drop sometime during Fall 2026. This marks APB's first known collaboration built around the Dunk silhouette. The brand also has other Nike and Jordan projects in the works.

Those include reworked Air Jordan 11 Lows and two other runners. Wale's appearance gives the Dunk pack some early visibility ahead of release. It also connects the shoe back to APB's Charlotte identity. For now, fans will have to wait for official release details.

Wale's APB x Nike Dunk Low

The black Dunk Low leans on raw denim across most of its upper. Quilted panels appear around the toe box and side panels. The Sashiko stitching adds a hand-crafted texture to those specific sections.

The combo gives the shoe a rougher, more worn-in appearance overall. The lighter colorway takes a different approach with its patchwork design. Red and blue textile patterns spread across nearly the entire shoe there.

A suede collar and Swoosh panel help ground the lighter version. Both pairs include co-branded heel tabs tying back to APB directly.