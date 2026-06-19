Wale & Smino Celebrate Black Music Month With Amazon Exclusive "Glory"

Amazon Music has been celebrating Black Music Month this year with exclusive releases, fresh programming, and more. Smino and Wale are the latest artists to put their cultural impact and artistry front and center, dropping a new song titled "Glory" exclusively on Amazon Music. You can check it out by clicking here.

In addition, the duo also joined the "Amazon Music presents" series with a platform-exclusive live performance of "Glory," complete with a full backing band and their undoubtable charisma. The "Bed Of Roses" rapper comes through with some engaging wordplay and measured skill, whereas the "Hoopty" MC is as idiosyncratic as ever thanks to his vocal inflections and how effortlessly he flows on the record.

"Smino and I wanted to make something that felt like a celebration and admiration of Black women — and of our music, culture, all of it. 'Glory' is that. Black Music Month is a reminder of how deep this runs and how our culture influences the world," Wale stated about this collaboration. It marks a fitting release for Juneteenth today, and another compelling entry in both catalogs.

Wale & Smino's Tour

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1: Rapper, Smino, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)

Elsewhere, Wale and Smino are currently performing around the United States for the Everything Is... summer tour. It runs through early July, and their next stop is tonight (Friday, June 19) in Virginia Beach. Next, they will hit up Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, Connecticut, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Chicago before closing things out in Minneapolis.

Wale also has the upcoming BET Awards to look forward to, as everything is a lot. is up for Album Of The Year in 2026. We will see if he takes home the award on June 28.

On the other hand, Smino has been coming through with steady collaborations, fresh releases, and welcome surprises. For an artist as versatile and well-connected as him, we can expect him to continue on this road for far longer.