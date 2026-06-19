Wale & Smino Celebrate Black Music Month With Amazon Exclusive "Glory"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Wale, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Wale and Smino also performed their new track "Glory" in an exclusive Amazon Music video to celebrate Black Music Month.

Amazon Music has been celebrating Black Music Month this year with exclusive releases, fresh programming, and more. Smino and Wale are the latest artists to put their cultural impact and artistry front and center, dropping a new song titled "Glory" exclusively on Amazon Music. You can check it out by clicking here.

In addition, the duo also joined the "Amazon Music presents" series with a platform-exclusive live performance of "Glory," complete with a full backing band and their undoubtable charisma. The "Bed Of Roses" rapper comes through with some engaging wordplay and measured skill, whereas the "Hoopty" MC is as idiosyncratic as ever thanks to his vocal inflections and how effortlessly he flows on the record.

"Smino and I wanted to make something that felt like a celebration and admiration of Black women — and of our music, culture, all of it. 'Glory' is that. Black Music Month is a reminder of how deep this runs and how our culture influences the world," Wale stated about this collaboration. It marks a fitting release for Juneteenth today, and another compelling entry in both catalogs.

Read More: Juneteenth 2026: 15 Hip Hop & Soul Classics That Celebrate Black Joy & Pride

Wale & Smino's Tour
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PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1: Rapper, Smino, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)

Elsewhere, Wale and Smino are currently performing around the United States for the Everything Is... summer tour. It runs through early July, and their next stop is tonight (Friday, June 19) in Virginia Beach. Next, they will hit up Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, Connecticut, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Chicago before closing things out in Minneapolis.

Wale also has the upcoming BET Awards to look forward to, as everything is a lot. is up for Album Of The Year in 2026. We will see if he takes home the award on June 28.

On the other hand, Smino has been coming through with steady collaborations, fresh releases, and welcome surprises. For an artist as versatile and well-connected as him, we can expect him to continue on this road for far longer.

In any case, it's amazing to hear these two creatives link up and celebrate Black Music Month with some fresh material. They've been very busy as of late, but hopefully there is even more on the way.

Read More: The Knicks Owed Hip-Hop A Championship

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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