Bed Of Roses - Song by Teyana Taylor featuring Wale

Teyana Taylor and Wale reunite for "Bed of Roses," a smooth and emotionally layered collaboration that blends soulful R&B with reflective rap verses. Teyana carries the track with rich vocals and vulnerable songwriting, while Wale slides in with a verse focused on love, growth, and emotional tension. The chemistry between the two artists feels natural, especially over the warm production that gives the record a late-night feel. “Bed of Roses” continues Teyana’s strong return to music while reminding listeners why she and Wale have always worked well together creatively. The two previously performed the song at the Billboard Women In Music event last week (April 29).
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: R&B/Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics
I got all this love to give, love to kill tonight
Let me show you it feels, how sweet it feels inside
Baby, come deeper than, deeper than your pride
We catching hell but still alive, heaven is here tonight