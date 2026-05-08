Bed Of Roses - Song by Teyana Taylor featuring Wale

Teyana Taylor and Wale reunite for "Bed of Roses," a smooth and emotionally layered collaboration that blends soulful R&B with reflective rap verses. Teyana carries the track with rich vocals and vulnerable songwriting, while Wale slides in with a verse focused on love, growth, and emotional tension. The chemistry between the two artists feels natural, especially over the warm production that gives the record a late-night feel. “Bed of Roses” continues Teyana’s strong return to music while reminding listeners why she and Wale have always worked well together creatively. The two previously performed the song at the Billboard Women In Music event last week (April 29).