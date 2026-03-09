Hoopty - Song by Denzel Curry, TiaCorine, & Smino

"Strictly 4 The Scythe" has proven to be a dope project with lots to love, and the track "Hoopty" features Denzel Curry, TiaCorine, & Smino.

Strictly 4 The Scythe is an album that restores the feeling of rap collectives. It is one of those projects that fans have immediately gravitated towards, and there is no doubt that there is a lot to love. The album tracklist is short, sweet, and to the point. One of the songs that has certainly caught people's attention is "Hoopty." This is a song that features the likes of TiaCorine and even Smino . Overall, these three come together perfectly for a song that has a fun hook, a great beat, and some solid verses. It is everything you would want from this collaboration, and then some.

