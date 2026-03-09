Hoopty - Song by Denzel Curry, TiaCorine, & Smino

Strictly 4 The Scythe is an album that restores the feeling of rap collectives. It is one of those projects that fans have immediately gravitated towards, and there is no doubt that there is a lot to love. The album tracklist is short, sweet, and to the point. One of the songs that has certainly caught people's attention is "Hoopty." This is a song that features the likes of TiaCorine and even Smino. Overall, these three come together perfectly for a song that has a fun hook, a great beat, and some solid verses. It is everything you would want from this collaboration, and then some.
Release Date: March 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Strictly 4 The Scythe
Quotable Lyrics From Hoopty
I ain't your twin, we not the same, don't get me pissed off (Huh?)
Quick talk, bitch, I'm in your city getting fits off
Big hawk, flyer than the rest, I'm finna lift off
Bitch, nah, ain't no seeing me, like turn the light off