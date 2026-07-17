Beard - Album by Syd

Syd is back with her first solo album in four years. Beard spans 12 tracks and features guest appearances from Blu June, Jordan Ward, Big Sean, James Fauntleroy, and Cube as the Grammy-winning singer continues her signature blend of alternative R&B and soul. Described as a “coming-of-age album,” Beard channels a new introspection for Syd. The project also includes the previously released singles "Callin," "GMFU," and "2 Many Days," which helped build anticipation ahead of its release. Beard arrives just one day after Syd and The Internet confirmed they're also working on a new group album, giving fans plenty to look forward to in the coming months.