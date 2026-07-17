Beard - Album by Syd

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-16 at 10.23.32 PM Screenshot 2026-07-16 at 10.23.32 PM
R&B lovers have new music to listen to from Syd.

Syd is back with her first solo album in four years. Beard spans 12 tracks and features guest appearances from Blu June, Jordan Ward, Big Sean, James Fauntleroy, and Cube as the Grammy-winning singer continues her signature blend of alternative R&B and soul. Described as a “coming-of-age album,” Beard channels a new introspection for Syd. The project also includes the previously released singles "Callin," "GMFU," and "2 Many Days," which helped build anticipation ahead of its release. Beard arrives just one day after Syd and The Internet confirmed they're also working on a new group album, giving fans plenty to look forward to in the coming months.

Genre: R&B
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Album: Beard

Tracklist for Beard
  1. Walls
  2. Callin (feat. Blu June)
  3. Jasmin 17
  4. My Love
  5. Always Be Mine (feat. Jordan Ward)
  6. Closet (feat. Cube)
  7. Bad Guys
  8. GMFU (feat. Big Sean)
  9. Do Better
  10. Any Time (feat. James Fauntleroy)
  11. Water
  12. 2 Many Days
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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