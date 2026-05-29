Callin - Song by Syd featuring Blu June

Syd is one of the best singers in all of R&B. Overall, she is someone who has captivated us with their voice and unrelenting songwriting. Unfortunately, it has been four years since Syd has given us an album. Well, that is about to change as Beard is going to be officially released on July 17th. On Friday, Syd gave us the lead single for this album, "Callin." It features Blu June, and as expected, the song is an R&B powerhouse that will get stuck in your head for days. It is the return to form that fans were hoping for, and we are eager to hear the rest of this album.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: Beard
Quotable Lyrics from Callin
I don't really be out on the scene
Sittin' in the section all night, that shit ain't for me
Thinkin' 'bout you while I'm rollin' trees
I know you got my messages 'cause they ain't turnin' green