Callin - Song by Syd featuring Blu June

Syd has not released an album in four years, but that is about to change with "Beard," which just got a lead single.

Syd is one of the best singers in all of R&B. Overall, she is someone who has captivated us with their voice and unrelenting songwriting. Unfortunately, it has been four years since Syd has given us an album. Well, that is about to change as Beard is going to be officially released on July 17th. On Friday, Syd gave us the lead single for this album, "Callin." It features Blu June, and as expected, the song is an R&B powerhouse that will get stuck in your head for days. It is the return to form that fans were hoping for, and we are eager to hear the rest of this album.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!