2 Many Days - Song by Syd

Syd is one of the best R&B singers in the world, although it's rare that we get new music from the artist. That is thankfully about to change as Syd is gearing up to drop Beard on July 17. This will arrive at the same time as former bandmate, Steve Lacy's album, as well. On Friday, we received another single from Syd, this time in the form of "2 Many Days." Once again, the artist has delivered a gorgeous ballad that is going to have you in your feelings. If you are a fan of this style of sensual R&B, then definitely tap in and give this a listen.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: Beard
Quotable Lyrics from Beard
Whole house smellin' like cigarettes
Always lookin' for a bigger check
Tryna only fly from now on in the jet
Tryna treat my mom 'cause she deserve the best