2 Many Days - Song by Syd

Syd is going to be dropping "Beard," next month, but first, the artist has come through with a scintillating new single, "2 Many Days."

Syd is one of the best R&B singers in the world, although it's rare that we get new music from the artist. That is thankfully about to change as Syd is gearing up to drop Beard on July 17. This will arrive at the same time as former bandmate, Steve Lacy's album, as well. On Friday, we received another single from Syd, this time in the form of "2 Many Days." Once again, the artist has delivered a gorgeous ballad that is going to have you in your feelings. If you are a fan of this style of sensual R&B, then definitely tap in and give this a listen.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!