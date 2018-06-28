beard
- MusicBurna Boy Shaves His Beard, Much To Fans' Comical DismayWe wonder if this has the Nigerian superstar chuckling his way through Twitter mentions or calling up some hair regrowth experts with regret.ByGabriel Bras Nevares7.0K Views
- SportsConor McGregor Shaves Off His Iconic BeardConor is trying something different.ByAlexander Cole4.1K Views
- Pop CultureCordae's "Civil War General" Beard Stole The Show During His Lollapalooza SetThe 24-year-old announced via Instagram that he's got new music on the way soon.ByHayley Hynes10.9K Views
- AnticsFat Joe Gets Cooked Over New Photo: "Gotta Stop Painting That Damn Beard"Once again, Fat Joe is getting eaten alive on social media because of his beard, which fans say looks painted on.ByAlex Zidel141.4K Views
- AnticsFat Joe's "Painted On" Beard Was The Real Loser On Fight NightFans were making fun of Fat Joe's beard, joking that he drew it on with permanent marker following his appearance at the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight.ByAlex Zidel173.4K Views
- GramWiz Khalifa Looks Like A New Man Wearing A Lace-Front Beard & AfroYou've never seen Wiz Khalifa like this.ByAlex Zidel210.2K Views
- AnticsYung Joc Gets Roasted After Debuting Fake BeardYung Joc proudly shows off his spray-on beard, which he immediately got roasted for.ByAlex Zidel45.5K Views
- Gram6ix9ine Resurfaces With New Look Following OverdoseTekashi 6ix9ine sports his natural hair and an unshaven beard in a new fan-filmed video.ByAlex Zidel199.1K Views
- GramYoung M.A Shows Off Her Beard On InstagramFemale rapper Young M.A glued an eyelash onto her chin and paraded around as though she had a mini goatee.ByAlex Zidel93.4K Views
- EntertainmentJason Momoa Shaves Iconic Beard, Sending Fans Into FrenzyJason Momoa shaves his beard and wants to save the planet. ByAida C.3.6K Views
- SportsJulian Edelman's Beard Clippings Are Going For Over $2000 At AuctionWould you pay that much for some leftover beard?ByAlexander Cole1303 Views
- MusicChildish Gambino Bleaches His Beard BlondDonald Glover tries out a new look prior to the Grammy Awards.ByAlex Zidel7.7K Views
- MusicGinuwine Responds To Reports That His Beard Is FakeGinuwine wants to keep the people guessing.ByAlex Zidel12.4K Views
- MusicGinuwine's MS Paint Beard Sparks Twitter UproarJoe Budden gets dragged into Ginuwine's latest beard-gaffe.ByDevin Ch20.0K Views
- MusicDJ Khaled Lathers Beard With Rick Ross' Signature OilsDJ Khaled keeps the dutiful beard-groomer on deck. ByMitch Findlay12.2K Views
- TechTwitter CEO Sent Beard Hairs To Azealia Banks For Protective Amulet, Says ColleagueThey made a peculiar exchange.ByZaynab2.4K Views
- EntertainmentSteve Harvey Explains Why He Changed His Iconic Mustache LookSteve Harvey joked that his beard has made him "82% smarter."ByAlex Zidel16.1K Views
- EntertainmentJamie Foxx's Beard Has The Internet Up In Arms: Fake Or Nah?Jamie Foxx can't get away with anything. ByChantilly Post33.0K Views
- EntertainmentSteve Harvey Ditches Signature Mustache LookThe day has finally come.ByAlex Zidel71.3K Views
- MusicAction Bronson Says He Was High Out Of His Mind When He Shaved His BeardAction Bronson reveals why he shaved his beard off.ByAron A.13.5K Views