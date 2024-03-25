Burna Boy Shaves His Beard, Much To Fans' Comical Dismay

We wonder if this has the Nigerian superstar chuckling his way through Twitter mentions or calling up some hair regrowth experts with regret.

Burna Boy: I Told Them Tour After Party

Burna Boy just went through a major life change that has fans in a state of slight, over-exaggerated, and confused disarray. Moreover, he recently debuted his new beardless look, and social media had a litany of amused or shocked reactions to seeing the shaved face beneath. "From Burna to Netta is funny business," one fan under the post below joked, while another added, "If my man shave his beard, we going to get a unit installed until it grows back." Soon, the Nigerian superstar will show this off on tour as well, and we wonder if any concertgoers will walk out of the venue with disappointment once they see him hit the stage.

Jokes aside, the real humor is how a lot of people seemed so attached to Burna Boy's image that this new look made him downright unrecognizable. It's a similar reaction to when other celebrities go through even more dramatic style changes, which makes the overblown discussion all the more curious. But it looks like he has a lot of big upcoming plans with which to roll out this new era in a more public and significant way. Nicki Minaj recently teased a remix of "Tested, Approved & Trusted" off the 32-year-old's 2023 album I Told Them..., which should make for a pretty killer crossover.

Burna Boy Goes Beardless: See Fan Reactions In Comments Section

However, this is also curious because Burna Boy has a reputation for really standing by his choices and personal life developments, even if they cost him big bags. For example, he claimed to have turned down a $5 million Dubai show because he wasn't allowed to smoke weed there. While some fans might see this as throwing superstardom and opportunities down the drain, others likely applauded the principle displayed. Whether or not marijuana is something to pass up on massive checks over is for you to decide for yourself in your own life.

Meanwhile, what do you think of the "Cheat On Me" creative's beardless look? Are people overreacting or was it so characteristic of his appearance that you can't recognize him anymore? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Burna Boy.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
