Kim Scott Allegedly Bit Officer During Arrest, Police Report Says

A newly released police report offers a clearer picture of the emergency response that ended with Kim Scott's hospitalization and subsequent arrest over the weekend. According to a report obtained by TMZ, Scott allegedly became combative after officers responded to her Michigan home following a 911 call from a concerned relative. Dispatch audio reportedly captured the caller telling emergency responders that Scott had cut her wrist, was sitting on the couch with a knife in her hand, and refused to surrender it. The caller later told dispatch they had managed to remove the knife after Scott lost consciousness.
Police claim Scott resisted efforts to place her in handcuffs and bit one officer on the forearm. Further, she allegedly yelled at responding officers to leave her home. The report also claims she kicked another officer in the shin after she was tased. Authorities ultimately arrested Scott on allegations of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest before she was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital. Her current condition has not been publicly disclosed.
Read More: Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Rushed To Hospital Following Attempted Suicide
Scott Has Had A Tumultuous Past
The newly released details come days after reports first surfaced that Scott had been taken into custody following an apparent suicide attempt. While authorities have released additional information about the encounter with police, few details have been shared publicly about her recovery.
Scott's struggles with mental health have previously played out in the public eye. In 2015, she revealed that a single-vehicle crash in Macomb Township had been an intentional suicide attempt. Six years later, she was hospitalized again after police responded to another reported mental health crisis. Separate from those incidents, Scott has also dealt with recent legal troubles. Earlier this year, a warrant was reportedly issued after she failed to appear in court for a hearing connected to a DUI case. She had been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence just weeks before.
Scott is widely known for her decades-long relationship with Eminem, which ended in divorce twice. They share daughter Hailie Jade, and together helped raise Alaina, the daughter of Scott's late twin sister Dawn, as well as Stevie, Scott's child from a previous relationship.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or having thoughts of suicide, help is available. In the United States and Canada, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or text HOME to 741741. If you are elsewhere, contact your local crisis service or emergency services.