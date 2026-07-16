Kim Scott Allegedly Bit Officer During Arrest, Police Report Says

Dispatch audio and police records provide new details about Kim Scott's reported suicide attempt and subsequent arrest.

Scott's struggles with mental health have previously played out in the public eye. In 2015, she revealed that a single-vehicle crash in Macomb Township had been an intentional suicide attempt. Six years later, she was hospitalized again after police responded to another reported mental health crisis. Separate from those incidents, Scott has also dealt with recent legal troubles. Earlier this year, a warrant was reportedly issued after she failed to appear in court for a hearing connected to a DUI case . She had been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence just weeks before.

Police claim Scott resisted efforts to place her in handcuffs and bit one officer on the forearm. Further, she allegedly yelled at responding officers to leave her home. The report also claims she kicked another officer in the shin after she was tased. Authorities ultimately arrested Scott on allegations of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest before she was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital. Her current condition has not been publicly disclosed.

A newly released police report offers a clearer picture of the emergency response that ended with Kim Scott's hospitalization and subsequent arrest over the weekend. According to a report obtained by TMZ , Scott allegedly became combative after officers responded to her Michigan home following a 911 call from a concerned relative. Dispatch audio reportedly captured the caller telling emergency responders that Scott had cut her wrist, was sitting on the couch with a knife in her hand, and refused to surrender it. The caller later told dispatch they had managed to remove the knife after Scott lost consciousness.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.