Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Rushed To Hospital Following Attempted Suicide

Some unfortunate news surrounding Kim Scott has been reported by TMZ this morning. According to the outlet, Scott was rushed to the hospital in Michigan on Saturday following an apparent suicide attempt.
Scott, who was married to Eminem twice, reportedly cut her wrists with a knife. This claim was made by Scott's nephew, who made the phone call to emergency services. TMZ previously reported footage of Scott being loaded onto a gurney and being placed in the back of an ambulance.
Today, TMZ followed up the story with an audio of the 911 call. It was in this audio that it was revealed why Scott needed to be taken to the hospital.
Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?
Kim Scott Taken To Hospital
Back in May, Scott was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. This arrest came just two days after pleading no contest to a previous DWI case. It is an unfortunate situation, and one can only hope that Scott gets the help she needs.
If you are struggling and need help, please call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.