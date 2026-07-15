Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Rushed To Hospital Following Attempted Suicide

BY Alexander Cole
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Marshall Mathers Court Hearing
MT. CLEMENS, MI - MARCH 26: Kim Mathers appears in Macomb County Circuit Court March 26, 2007 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Mathers' ex-husband, Marshall Mathers, also known as rapper Eminem, filed a motion seeking to prohibit her from making derogatory, disparaging, inflammatory and otherwise negative comments about him in public, claming that her comments could harm the couples' daughter Hailie. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Kim Scott, the ex-wife of Eminem, was taken to a hospital in Michigan over the weekend following an apparent suicide attempt.

Some unfortunate news surrounding Kim Scott has been reported by TMZ this morning. According to the outlet, Scott was rushed to the hospital in Michigan on Saturday following an apparent suicide attempt.

Scott, who was married to Eminem twice, reportedly cut her wrists with a knife. This claim was made by Scott's nephew, who made the phone call to emergency services. TMZ previously reported footage of Scott being loaded onto a gurney and being placed in the back of an ambulance.

Today, TMZ followed up the story with an audio of the 911 call. It was in this audio that it was revealed why Scott needed to be taken to the hospital.

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Kim Scott Taken To Hospital
Watch full video on TMZ

Back in May, Scott was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. This arrest came just two days after pleading no contest to a previous DWI case. It is an unfortunate situation, and one can only hope that Scott gets the help she needs.

If you are struggling and need help, please call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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