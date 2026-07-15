Houston Rapper Judy World Dead At 28, Woman Faces Manslaughter Charge

BY Erika Marie
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Court records show a woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with Judy World's fatal stabbing.

Houston's independent Rap scene is grieving the loss of Judy World. The 28-year-old artist was reportedly fatally stabbed over the weekend, leaving behind a 10-year-old daughter and a growing wave of tributes from fans and loved ones.

Known professionally as Judy World and Play Girl Judy, Krystal Jordan built a name for herself in Houston's local Hip Hop scene, where independent artists continue to shape one of Rap's most influential cities. Following news of her death, supporters filled her Instagram page with messages of heartbreak. Additionally, a GoFundMe created by her sister quickly drew thousands of dollars in donations to help cover funeral expenses.

In a message shared on the fundraiser, Jordan's sister, Keiara Walker, also said the family's world has been "shattered" by the tragedy and described the profound loss her daughter now faces. As the community continues to mourn, authorities have filed criminal charges in connection with Jordan's death.

Read More: 6ix9ine Mocks Top5’s Stabbing In Heated Instagram Live Argument

A Suspect Has Been Arrested

According to Harris County court records, per the Houston Chronicle, 28-year-old Kayla Wynita Rodgers has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal stabbing. The charge stems from an incident on July 11 at a residence in the 11900 block of Bat Sheva Lane.

Police said officers responded to the home after reports of a stabbing and found a bystander performing first aid on Jordan. She was transported to a nearby hospital by the Houston Fire Department, where she was later pronounced dead. Meanwhile, Rodgers was arrested at the scene without incident and booked into the Harris County Jail. Court records show her bond has been set at $100,000. An attorney for Rodgers was not listed in court records as of this writing.

Houston police have not released additional details about what led to the stabbing, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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