Houston's independent Rap scene is grieving the loss of Judy World. The 28-year-old artist was reportedly fatally stabbed over the weekend, leaving behind a 10-year-old daughter and a growing wave of tributes from fans and loved ones.
Known professionally as Judy World and Play Girl Judy, Krystal Jordan built a name for herself in Houston's local Hip Hop scene, where independent artists continue to shape one of Rap's most influential cities. Following news of her death, supporters filled her Instagram page with messages of heartbreak. Additionally, a GoFundMe created by her sister quickly drew thousands of dollars in donations to help cover funeral expenses.
In a message shared on the fundraiser, Jordan's sister, Keiara Walker, also said the family's world has been "shattered" by the tragedy and described the profound loss her daughter now faces. As the community continues to mourn, authorities have filed criminal charges in connection with Jordan's death.
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A Suspect Has Been Arrested
According to Harris County court records, per the Houston Chronicle, 28-year-old Kayla Wynita Rodgers has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal stabbing. The charge stems from an incident on July 11 at a residence in the 11900 block of Bat Sheva Lane.
Police said officers responded to the home after reports of a stabbing and found a bystander performing first aid on Jordan. She was transported to a nearby hospital by the Houston Fire Department, where she was later pronounced dead. Meanwhile, Rodgers was arrested at the scene without incident and booked into the Harris County Jail. Court records show her bond has been set at $100,000. An attorney for Rodgers was not listed in court records as of this writing.
Houston police have not released additional details about what led to the stabbing, and the investigation remains ongoing.