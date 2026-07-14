Tory Lanez Announces Double Album Dropping This Week

BY Erika Marie
Link Copied to Clipboard!
June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford,
June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/North Jersey Media Group via USA TODAY NETWORK USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Despite remaining behind bars, Tory Lanez is preparing to release another full-length project, Rap & R&B, for his loyal fan base.

Well, it looks as if we're getting new music from Tory Lanez this week. The incarcerated rapper and singer announced that a double album will arrive Friday, July 17, dividing the project between the two sounds that have defined much of his career. "MADE YOU THINK I WAS GONE…BUT 7.17," he wrote on Instagram. "DISC 1: RAP. DISC 2: R&B. PRE SAVE NOW. LINK IN BIO."

Prison hasn't completely stopped Lanez from keeping his catalog active. He previously released his Prison Tapes series, which included music recorded while incarcerated. This was before correctional officers confiscated recording equipment from his cell and the series was placed on hold. He later released Peterson in 2025, another album recorded behind bars, continuing to find ways to put music in front of listeners despite serving a lengthy sentence.

Read More: Tory Lanez Breaks Silence In First On-Camera Interview With NBC: "I Believe I Was Wrongfully Convicted"

Lanez's Fans Are Excited About The Release

Moreover, Lanez's audience hasn't disappeared, either. The comment section under the latest announcement quickly filled with fans celebrating the news and anticipating both sides of the double album. Listeners who have followed Lanez through projects such as the Chixtape series and Alone at Prom, separating Rap and R&B into individual discs gives him room to return to the versatility that has long been central to his music. His legal troubles have remained a source of intense public debate, but a devoted section of his fan base continues to support his releases and wait for whatever he puts out next.

Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence in California. A Los Angeles jury convicted him in December 2022 of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in connection with the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Megan testified that Lanez shot at her feet following an argument, and she later underwent surgery for her injuries. Lanez has continued to maintain his innocence and challenge his conviction.

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Entertainment: Hot 97 Summer Jam Music Tory Lanez Asks Fans To Separate The Art From The Artist
2023 Broccoli City Festival Music Kodak Black Disagrees With Boosie’s Comments On Tory Lanez’s Sentence
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Comments 0