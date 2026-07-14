Tory Lanez Announces Double Album Dropping This Week

Despite remaining behind bars, Tory Lanez is preparing to release another full-length project, Rap & R&B, for his loyal fan base.

Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence in California. A Los Angeles jury convicted him in December 2022 of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in connection with the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion . Megan testified that Lanez shot at her feet following an argument, and she later underwent surgery for her injuries. Lanez has continued to maintain his innocence and challenge his conviction.

Moreover, Lanez's audience hasn't disappeared, either. The comment section under the latest announcement quickly filled with fans celebrating the news and anticipating both sides of the double album. Listeners who have followed Lanez through projects such as the Chixtape series and Alone at Prom, separating Rap and R&B into individual discs gives him room to return to the versatility that has long been central to his music. His legal troubles have remained a source of intense public debate, but a devoted section of his fan base continues to support his releases and wait for whatever he puts out next.

Well, it looks as if we're getting new music from Tory Lanez this week. The incarcerated rapper and singer announced that a double album will arrive Friday, July 17, dividing the project between the two sounds that have defined much of his career. "MADE YOU THINK I WAS GONE…BUT 7.17," he wrote on Instagram. "DISC 1: RAP. DISC 2: R&B. PRE SAVE NOW. LINK IN BIO."

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